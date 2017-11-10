The Rays have finished their front office reshuffling, and Matt Silverman and Brian Auld will both be presidents. Erik Neander will head the baseball operations side, and Chaim Bloom will continue to be high up in baseball ops.

It’s hard for us on the outside to know what this means, if this means anything. It’s a small group of names, that we already know, shuffling some titles around. *shrug*

In more sober news, the family of Roy Halladay, who died recently in a plane crash, has released a statement. You can read the full statement here, in the Times.

Halladay was a Tarpon Springs resident, and there will be a memorial service on Tuesday, at 4:00 PM, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater. The public is invited.

