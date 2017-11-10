The Rays have finished their front office reshuffling, and Matt Silverman and Brian Auld will both be presidents. Erik Neander will head the baseball operations side, and Chaim Bloom will continue to be high up in baseball ops.
It’s hard for us on the outside to know what this means, if this means anything. It’s a small group of names, that we already know, shuffling some titles around. *shrug*
In more sober news, the family of Roy Halladay, who died recently in a plane crash, has released a statement. You can read the full statement here, in the Times.
Halladay was a Tarpon Springs resident, and there will be a memorial service on Tuesday, at 4:00 PM, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater. The public is invited.
- Logan Morrison said he’d like to play in front of his hometown crowd, for the Royals.
- MLB Trade Rumors broke down which draft picks each team would need to give up if they signed a player given a qualifying offer. The Rays are in the category that gives up the least.
- If you’re interested in the nitty gritty mechanics of Trackman, and how that causes problems in the data, this is really good by Andrew Perpetua.
- Andrew Friedman continues to collect pitch framing runs.
- I’ve never payed a ton of attention to Jose Altuve’s feet (or Miguel Cabrera’s feet, for that matter), so I thought this MLB Network breakdown was pretty interesting.
- The Phillies have something unusual—a Russian pitcher in their minor league system (Clearwater). Rob Protexter profiled him.
