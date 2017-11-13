 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: SOMEBODY DO SOMETHING!

Giancarlo Stanton may be heading to Fenway, GM Meetings, and an 1896 trade

By Adam Sanford
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

A very quiet weekend around the baseball world as we’ve reached the period of nothingness that follows the World Series. Free agents are able to sign with whomever wants their services, trades can be made, 40-man rosters need to be set; there are a lot of things that are set to happen, that just haven’t yet.

The annual General Manager Meetings kick off today and could serve as the launching point for any potential block busters. Although, the Meetings usually serve as a precursor to deals that are ultimately made during the Winter Meetings in early December.

Some history on this date:

  • In 2015, the Red Sox acquired Craig Kimbrel from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Logan Allen, Javier Guerra, Carlos Asuaje, and Manuel Margot
  • In 1996, the San Francisco Giants acquired Jeff Kent, Julian Tavarez, Joe Roa, and Jose Vizcaino from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for Matt Williams and Trent Hubbard
  • The earliest transaction on this date occurred back in 1896 when the Cincinnati Reds traded Chauncey Fisher, Germany Smith, and $1,000 to the Brooklyn Bridegrooms for Tommy Corcoran

