It’s here. The countdown we’ve all been waiting for. Baby steps.

The 2018 season begins now.



102 days until #SpringTraining. pic.twitter.com/iQ7Ozvfy60 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 2, 2017

The Rays made the expected moves to start things off.

We've picked up Nathan Eovaldi's 2018 club option and activated Eovaldi, Matt Duffy, Taylor Guerrieri, and Shawn Tolleson from the 60-day. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 2, 2017

