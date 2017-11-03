It’s here. The countdown we’ve all been waiting for. Baby steps.
The 2018 season begins now.— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 2, 2017
102 days until #SpringTraining. pic.twitter.com/iQ7Ozvfy60
The Rays made the expected moves to start things off.
We've picked up Nathan Eovaldi's 2018 club option and activated Eovaldi, Matt Duffy, Taylor Guerrieri, and Shawn Tolleson from the 60-day.— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 2, 2017
Rays Links
- Brad Miller missed time to injury this past season, and posted disappointing numbers when he was able to play. Apparently, he was not right, physically, and last month he had surgery to repair core muscles.
- Bill Chastain gave his offseason preview, saying that the Rays must address first base and the bullpen.
- The MLB.com offseason rundown for the whole league said much the same thing about the Rays.
- MLB Trade Rumors has their top-50 free agents list out, with landing-spot predictions. They have one player predicted to be signed by the Rays. It’s someone we’ve joked about. Can you guess who?
Other Links
- Jeff Sullivan is the right guy to write about The Slick Ball Theory.
- Ben Lindbergh and Michael Baumann correctly tell people to drop the stupid “Kershaw should have started game seven” hindsight argument.
