Rays have been busy shifting pieces around on the 40-man roster to start the offseason.

We have extended a qualifying offer to free agent RH Alex Cobb and made the following moves today. pic.twitter.com/Vd3jTpxLNI — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 6, 2017

Gone are once promising but ultimately disappointing Curt Casali and Taylor Guerrieri. Hard to give up on players who once showed some big promise, but it’s also a sign of the tough choices this team will have to make with the level of talent forcing their way into 40 man roster decisions.

Casali’s departure seems built directly other catching prospects needing protection on the 40 man before Rule 5 draft season. My guess is his spot will go to another in a long line of Rays Catcher prospects in Nick Ciuffo. A much less likely scenario could see an add to another former high pick catcher Justin O’Conner. That seems incredibly-un likely after O’Conner’s defense has taken a big step back after injuries have taken their toll.

These are the first of many moves to come, in what promises to be a busy offseason. Strap in everyone!

Links: