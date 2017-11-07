Rays have been busy shifting pieces around on the 40-man roster to start the offseason.
We have extended a qualifying offer to free agent RH Alex Cobb and made the following moves today. pic.twitter.com/Vd3jTpxLNI— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 6, 2017
Gone are once promising but ultimately disappointing Curt Casali and Taylor Guerrieri. Hard to give up on players who once showed some big promise, but it’s also a sign of the tough choices this team will have to make with the level of talent forcing their way into 40 man roster decisions.
Casali’s departure seems built directly other catching prospects needing protection on the 40 man before Rule 5 draft season. My guess is his spot will go to another in a long line of Rays Catcher prospects in Nick Ciuffo. A much less likely scenario could see an add to another former high pick catcher Justin O’Conner. That seems incredibly-un likely after O’Conner’s defense has taken a big step back after injuries have taken their toll.
These are the first of many moves to come, in what promises to be a busy offseason. Strap in everyone!
Links:
- Marc Topkin shares his take on the “expensive gamble” of extending Alex Cobb a Qualifying Offer.
- The Tampa Bay Times also did a profile of the lawyer middle man involved in the potential Ybor City Rays move.
- Devan Fink has an interesting comparison for former Rays player and large bicep wielder, and new Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler.
- Does the future of baseball hold more extremes? HRs and Strikeouts galore? Travis Sawchick at Fangraphs takes a look.
- Many folks like to bemoan the Rays place in the MLB. This past season was indeed very disappointing and frustrating in the 2nd half. But the one element that always gives me great peace of mind for what is really a rough situation is the Kansas City Royals. I am thankful often that the Rays right now are not facing the same oncoming dread that will be the near future for the Royals. Jeff Sullivan at Fangraphs has also noticed this very dark future that is about to unfold.
- The 2018 Modern Era Hall of Fame ballot (for next year’s HoF class) was released. Nothing quite as fierce or as ultimately pointless as some fiery Hall of Fame debate!
