Rays vs Astros Preview: The final game of the series

The Tampa Bay Rays were victorious last night as they battled all night and thanks to some timely hitting, they defeated the Astros 6-3. The victory improved the Rays record on the season to 10-9 while the Astros fell to 12-6. The Rays are now 9-3 at home this season, but that’s much different than the rest of the top 3 in the division. If you combine the top 4 teams in the AL East’s home record, it comes out to 30-7.

Today, the Rays and Astros finish off the three game series, so far they have split the first two games.

The first pitch is slated for 1:10 pm

Starting Pitchers

Matt Andriese vs Joe Musgrove

Andriese was stellar during his last time out as he turned in an excellent performance against the Detroit Tigers on the 18th. Andriese completed six innings and allowed a mere run on four hits, where the lone run came via a solo homer. Andriese also struck out five and walked one.

Joe Musgrove Scouting Report

It’s been a rough go of it for Musgrove to start the 2017 season. He has struggled to pitch deep into games with him tallying just over 15 innings pitched despite having already made three starts. His last time out was his worst start of the season as he allowed five runs on eight hits (including two homeruns), while he also walked one and struck out five over five innings pitched against the Angels on the 18th.

His Arsenal

Musgrove has six pitches he’ll use against opposing batters: A fastball, cutter, and sinker in the low 90’s as well as a slider, curveball, and change-up in the low 80’s.

His Career Splits

Thus far over his young career (14 games, 13 starts), righties have fared slightly better against him than lefties, although both have over a .325 wOBA against him. Meanwhile, he has done much better whenever he pitches in Houston as opposed to away. Hitters have a .410 wOBA against him when he is the visiting pitcher, although there are only 137 plate appearances to base that from.

Musgrove has respectable numbers his first time through the order, but once the lineup turns over, things get a lot tougher for the young righty. If hitters get the chance to face him a third time, they have a .419 wOBA thus far.

Starting Lineups