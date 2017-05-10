Rays vs Royals Preview: The one where the Rays might win

The Rays have been had a tough time as of late.

Entering May, things were looking up for the Rays as they had just finished off what was supposed to be the toughest part of their schedule this season but thus far in May against a trio of the worst teams in the majors, the Rays are just 4-5, having lost four in a row to the Blue Jays and Royals.

The recent losing stretch as dropped their record on the season to 16-19, seven and a half games behind the division leading Orioles. The Royals meanwhile have now improved to 12-20 following their two victories this series.

The two teams will play the third game of the series tonight at 7:10 and they’ll wrap up the series tomorrow afternoon.

Starting Lineups

Today's Lineups KANSAS CITY ROYALS TAMPA BAY RAYS Alcides Escobar - SS Corey Dickerson - LF Mike Moustakas - 3B Brad Miller - 2B Lorenzo Cain - CF Evan Longoria - 3B Eric Hosmer - 1B Logan Morrison - 1B Salvador Perez - C Rickie Weeks - DH Alex Gordon - LF Colby Rasmus - RF Jorge Soler - RF Tim Beckham - SS Brandon Moss - DH Kevin Kiermaier - CF Cheslor Cuthbert - 2B Derek Norris - C Jason Hammel - RHP Chris Archer - RHP

Starting Pitchers

Chris Archer will be counted on to stop the losing streak and also to save a bullpen that used seven pitchers last night. Arhcer racked up the strikeouts during his last start on the 5th when he struck out 11 Blue Jays over six innings pitched. He also allowed three runs on four hits, including a homer, plus he walked a batter.

The second former Ray to face the Rays this series, Jason Hammel returns to the Trop. So far over six starts this season, Hammel has struggled with his command and pitching deep into games. He has two starts where he only went three innings. His last time out was on the 5th against Cleveland where he allowed a run on three hits, while he walked two and struck out six over six innings pitched.