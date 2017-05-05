Tampa Bay Rays news and links: Matt AndrACEie dealt, like always

The Rays put together a quality win yesterday, with Tim Beckham knocking two homers for the second time the year, and Matt Andriese pitching seven shutout innings.
Noted Solondz:
The #Rays Matt Andriese, now at 98 pitches has 4 quality starts. That's more than anyone else on the staff.— Neil Solondz (@neilsolondz) May 5, 2017
And the story with Tim Beckham, appears to have been the shoes. From Rays Radio, here are the interviews with Beckham, Andriese, and Cash.
Question: “800 feet of home runs tonight”
Answer: “Oh! Might be the first for me.”
Also notable:
Chih-Wei Hu is on to start the ninth.— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 5, 2017
It's the first time his family has watched him pitch in the US. pic.twitter.com/uLQy2qP0kr
