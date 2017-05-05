 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tampa Bay Rays news and links: Matt AndrACEie dealt, like always

New, 12 comments

And Bex wears garish shoes, mashes.

By Ian Malinowski
Miami Marlins v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The Rays put together a quality win yesterday, with Tim Beckham knocking two homers for the second time the year, and Matt Andriese pitching seven shutout innings.

Noted Solondz:

And the story with Tim Beckham, appears to have been the shoes. From Rays Radio, here are the interviews with Beckham, Andriese, and Cash.

Question: “800 feet of home runs tonight”

Answer: “Oh! Might be the first for me.”

Also notable:

Links:

More From DRaysBay

Loading comments...