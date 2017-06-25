Blake Snell to rejoin rotation, Erasmo Ramirez to the bullpen

Blake Snell has done everything you could want since being optioned to the Durham Bulls after his May 13 start against the Boston Red Sox.

In seven starts with the Bulls Snell has thrown 44 innings of 2.66 ERA and 3.07 FIP baseball. He has struck out 61 (32.6%) and walked 15 (8.0%).

Erasmo Ramirez has been an effective starter over the last two plus years compiling 195.2 innings with a 3.91 ERA and 3.90 FIP in 36 starts. However, this year he hasn’t been as effective posting a 6.05 ERA and 4.69 FIP in eight starts.

#rays Snell rejoining rotation Wednesday in PIT. Ramirez going back to the bullpen — Roger Mooney (@RogerMooney50) June 25, 2017

The Rays have made the decision to make two upgrades with one move by announcing that Snell will be called up and Ramirez will move to the pen.

Ramirez will join the bullpen effective immediately while Snell will join the Taxi Squad on Tuesday when the Rays head to Pittsburgh. A corresponding roster move will be made on Wednesday when Snell is added to make the start.

Ramirez has been an effective starter while with the Rays, but this is what is best for the team. There have been many DFAs this week to players such as Stephen Vogt and Chris Carter among others.

There are 85 games remaining in the season and teams are starting to make major moves to put the best team on the field. The Rays are no exception.