That was just three games of pure awfulness.
Heading into that series with the Seattle Mariners, the Rays were 29-27. But, now after being swept in three games, the Rays are back under .500 again this season at 29-30. Despite their losing efforts, they only lost one game in the division, but have sunk to a tie with the last place Blue Jays.
Today, the Rays will enjoy another off-day as they travel home from the west coast. Tomorrow they’ll welcome in the Chicago White Sox who will taking on the Rays at the Trop for a three game set.
- Although the Rays are off, today will have big implications on the rest of their season as Brad Boxberger, Wilson Ramos, and Peter Bourjos will all begin rehab assignments with the Charlotte Stone Crabs
- When Wilson Ramos is ready to return, it begs the question of whose spot he’ll take on the roster
- The Rays will check in on Sam Dyson, who was recently DFA’d by the Texas Rangers
- Albert Pujols clobbered his 600th career HR in grand fashion
- Logan Morrison mashed his 100th career HR during the series in Seattle, but felt a little overshadowed by Pujols’s achievement
- Edinson Volquez delivered a no-hitter for the Miami Marlins, on Yordano Ventura’s birthday
Today in Rays history, this happened
