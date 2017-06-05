That was just three games of pure awfulness.

Heading into that series with the Seattle Mariners, the Rays were 29-27. But, now after being swept in three games, the Rays are back under .500 again this season at 29-30. Despite their losing efforts, they only lost one game in the division, but have sunk to a tie with the last place Blue Jays.

Today, the Rays will enjoy another off-day as they travel home from the west coast. Tomorrow they’ll welcome in the Chicago White Sox who will taking on the Rays at the Trop for a three game set.

Today in Rays history, this happened