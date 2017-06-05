 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Winless in Seattle

Just get back to the Trop

By Adam Sanford
Randy Winn looks on

That was just three games of pure awfulness.

Heading into that series with the Seattle Mariners, the Rays were 29-27. But, now after being swept in three games, the Rays are back under .500 again this season at 29-30. Despite their losing efforts, they only lost one game in the division, but have sunk to a tie with the last place Blue Jays.

Today, the Rays will enjoy another off-day as they travel home from the west coast. Tomorrow they’ll welcome in the Chicago White Sox who will taking on the Rays at the Trop for a three game set.

Today in Rays history, this happened

