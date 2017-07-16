Rays prospects and minor leagues: McKay set to debut Sunday

The focus will be on Brendan McKay Sunday, but the team’s first-round pick in 2016, Josh Lowe, is deserving of some as well. Since Bowling Green’s All-Star break, he’s batting .293 (24-for-82) with a .344 on-base percentage and 10 extra-base hits. His 26.7 percent strikeout rate in that period is still a bit much, but it’s a huge improvement over where he was at the start of the season.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (57-35)

Ryan Yarbrough was sharp again in Durham’ 4-0 win over Norfolk. For the fifth straight start, he allowed two or fewer earned runs, and for the second time in three starts, he threw seven scoreless innings against the Tides. In the third, Willy Adames got the Bulls on the board with an RBI groundout, and Mike Marjama later followed with a two-run homer. Diego Castillo and Andrew Kittredge completed the shutout.

OF Jake Bauers: 4-for-5, 1 R, 2 2B

SS Willy Adames: 0-for-5, 1 RBI

1B Casey Gillaspie: 3-for-4

C Mike Marjama: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

LHP Ryan Yarbrough: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (12-11)

Oscar Hernandez’s two-run homer was huge in Montgomery’s 9-4 loss to Jackson. The Biscuits entered the sixth tied at three, but the Generals added two more runs before the Rays’ former Venezuelan League star put the game out of reach with a home run. Starter Jose Mujica was charged with five runs -- four earned — in 5 1/3 innings.

OF Joe McCarthy: 0-for-1, 3 BB, 1 K

OF Justin Williams: 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 K

1B Dalton Kelly: 0-for-4, 2 K

C Mac James: 1-for-2, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 BB

RHP Jose Mujica: 5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 2 K

Class A-Advanced Charlotte Stone Crabs (10-10)

A trio of Charlotte pitchers shut down Jupiter in the Stone Crabs’ 4-1 win over the Hammerheads. Tyler Brashears started and allowed a run in five innings, and he was followed by Michael Santos, who struck out three in three scoreless innings. Drew Smith finished the game with a 1-2-3 ninth. Ryan Boldt doubled twice and drove in two runs.

OF Ryan Boldt: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

3B Kevin Padlo: 0-for-4, 1 BB

C David Rodriguez: 0-for-4, 1 K

2B Brandon Lowe: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 2B

OF Thomas Milone: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 K

RHP Tyler Brashears: 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

RHP Michael Santos: 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

RHP Drew Smith: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Class-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (14-8)

Bowling Green’s late comeback came up short in its 7-6 loss to Clinton. After the LumberKings went up 7-4 in the eighth, the Hot Rods loaded the bases with one out in their last at-bat. Jesus Sanchez struck out, but Jonah Heim picked him up with a two-run single. Unfortunately, Robbie Tenerowicz grounded out to end the game. Starter Chris Pike allowed five runs in five innings, but Greg Maisto didn’t fare any better in relief, giving up two runs in three innings.

CF Josh Lowe: 2-for-3, 1 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K

OF Garrett Whitley: 1-for-4, 1 BB, 1 K

OF Jesus Sanchez: 0-for-5, 2 K

3B Adrian Rondon: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 K

IF Robbie Tenerowicz: 0-for-5, 1 R, 1 K

RHP Chris Pike: 5 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Short-Season Hudson Valley Renegades (9-15)

Resly Linares threw five no-hit innings, but Hudson Valley’s bullpen could not match that performance in its 6-2 loss to Mahoning Valley. After the starter exited, the Scrappers immediately went to work against the Renegades bullpen. They scored one off Eduard Rosillo in the sixth, and after Emilio Gustave’s homer put Hudson Valley up 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning, scored five unanswered runs to close out the game.

2B Vidal Brujan: 0-for-4

OF Emilio Gustave: 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 K

LHP Resly Linares: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 K

RHP Eduard Rosillo: 1+ IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Rookie Princeton Rays (9-14)

Princeton rallied late for a 5-3 win over Bristol. Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, Moises Gomez drove in Ronaldo Hernandez to tie the game. An inning later, Billy King scored on a balk. Bryce Brown’s sacrifice fly added another run, and Ronaldo Hernandez’s two-out double made it a 5-2 game. Starter Easton McGee allowed two runs on nine hits in five innings, and Ryan Askew yielded just an unearned run in 3 1/3 innings of relief.

C Ronaldo Hernandez: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

OF Moises Gomez: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K

RHP Easton McGee: 5 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

RHP Ryan Askew: 3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 4 K

Rookie Gulf Coast League Rays (7-11)

Jaime Schultz’s rehab appearance highlighted an otherwise dull GCL Rays 6-0 loss to the GCL Orioles. With the team already down 4-0, Schultz entered and pitched a scoreless sixth inning with two strikeouts. Starter Francisco Sanchez allowed four runs in two innings.

3B Carlos Vargas: 1-for-4, 2 K

1B Erik Ostberg: 2-for-3, 1 BB, 1 K

LHP Francisco Sanchez: 2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

The preceding stories were not generated by the Associated Press computer using data from, and in cooperation with, MLBAM.

Today's games (probables courtesy of milb.com)

Durham @ Norfolk 4:05 PM (MiLB.TV, radio stream)

Hunter Wood (3-1, 6.57) v. Gabriel Ynoa (1-8, 7.64)

Montgomery @ Jackson 7:05 PM (MiLB.TV, radio stream)

Logan Darnell (1-1, 4.91) v. Joel Payamps (3-3, 6.75)

Charlotte @ Jupiter 1 PM (radio stream)

TBA v. TBA

Bowling Green @ Clinton 3 PM (radio stream)

TBA v. Robert Dugger (4-1, 2.22)

Hudson Valley v. Mahoning Valley 5:05 PM (MiLB.TV, radio stream)

TBA v. Zach Plesac (0-0, 1.38)

Princeton @ Bristol 6 PM (radio stream)

TBA (0-1, 2.84) v. TBA

The GCL Rays are off

*Listed as TBA on milb.com

Scouting the opposition

Norfolk Tides (Baltimore)

38-55 (4th in IL South)

Offense: 375 R (9th) .707 OPS (10th)

Pitching: 4.48 ERA (12th) 1.46 WHIP (11th)

Top 30 Prospects: C Chance Sisco (1), LHP Chris Lee (10), RHP Jimmy Yacabonis (22), LHP Andrew Faulkner (24), LHP Jayson Aquino (30), RHP Gabriel Ynoa, OF Adam Walker

Jackson Generals (Arizona)

12-11 (T-3rd in SL North)

Offense: 418 R (1st) .763 OPS (1st)

Pitching: 3.86 ERA (9th) 1.37 WHIP (9th)

Top 30 Prospects: IF Dawel Lugo (2), SS Domingo Leyba (3), RHP Taylor Clarke (7), RHP Brad Keller (8), LHP Alex Young (11), LHP Josh Taylor (25), OF Victor Reyes (23), Oscar

Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami)

12-10 (3rd in FSL South)

Offense: 303 R (11th) .631 OPS (12th)

Pitching: 2.92 ERA (3rd) 1.20 WHIP (3rd)

Top 30 Prospects: OF Stone Garrett (9), RHP Cody Poteet (14), RHP Jeff Brigham (19), C Roy Morales (20)

Clinton LumberKings (Seattle)

8-14 (8th in MWL West)

Offense: 390 R (10th) .682 OPS (12th)

Pitching: 4.28 ERA (11th) 1.34 WHIP (11th)

Top 30 Prospects: 3B Joe Rizzo (11), SS Bryson Brigman (22), RHP Brandon Miller (25)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Cleveland)

14-11 (3rd in NYPL Pinckney)

Offense: 78 R (14th) .660 OPS (9th)

Pitching: 3.16 ERA (4th) 1.18 WHIP (3rd)

Top 30 Prospects: OF Will Benson (7), 3B Nolan Jones (8), OF Oscar Gonzalez (27)

Bristol Pirates

7-16 (5th in AL West)

Offense: 106 R (6th) .770 OPS (3rd)

Pitching: 4.28 ERA (5th) 1.41 WHIP (5th)

Top 30 Prospects: RHP Travis MacGregor (22), LHP Braeden Ogle (25)