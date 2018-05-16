The Seattle Mariners currently find themselves in a need for some outfield or second base help. With two of their big bats heading to the disabled list, the Mariners have had to relocate Dee Gordon back to his natural position at second. The only problem is, Dee Gordon hasn’t taken any ground balls all season as he has been learning a new position in center field.

Ideally, the Mariners would like to promote from within, but Taylor Motter (56 wRC+ in 126 PA at Triple-A), and Andrew Romine (Hasn’t posted a wRC+ above 71 since 2013) aren’t exactly the long-term replacements a team only 1.5 games back in the AL West and AL Wild Card are looking for.

Dipoto also says they’ll look outside organization for help in filling in for Cano as well, either at 2B or OF with Gordon able to play second. — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) May 15, 2018

That’s where the Rays could come in. With the Triple-A depth they have waiting in the wings they have a plethora of players who could play second including Joey Wendle, Daniel Robertson, or Brad Miller which would give the team an opportunity to bring up exciting prospects like Willy Adames or Jake Bauers.

Trading with the Mariners is a tricky situation, though. Seattle have traded away a ton of depth, and the MLB pieces they do have are critical for their future success. So the Rays obviously can’t expect a James Paxton or King Felix in return. But the Rays and Mariners are very familiar trade partners, so there could still be a mutually beneficial fit there.

Trade Candidates

Joey Wendle

The unheralded Wendle has been a solid piece for the Rays, posting a 97 wRC+ in 119 PA with 1 Defensive Run Saved already in the field. The Rays could sell high on his success, and the Mariners would fill a need as Wendle is younger left-handed bat and can cover 2B. His splits aren’t anything to worry about either, as Wendle has posted better numbers against LHP (148 wRC+ with a .500 BABIP), than RHP (88 wRC+ with a .324 BABIP). Of course those numbers will come down a bit with more plate appearances, but its a promising look so far. Wendle has been a front office favorite, but as we’ve seen before, everybody is fair game on the Rays if the price is right.

Brad Miller

You laugh, but Why not? Miller was Jerry DiPoto’s first major trade as Mariners’ GM, where he sent 1B/DH Logan Morrison, Brad Miller and RHP Danny Farquhar to the Rays in exchange for RHP Nathan Karns, LHP C.J. Riefenhauser and OF prospect Boog Powell. Miller has had success with the Rays, where he clobbered 30 HR in his first season with the Rays in 2016, and has improved his walk rate from 7.8% in 2015 to 11.6% in 2018.

Miller does come with some injury concerns, missing a good chunk of time in 2017 with an oblique injury, and has already missed time in 2018. However, with regular playing time, and improved defense, Brad Miller has made his case as an everyday MLB player.

Miller will be the one that Rays dangle in front of the M’s as he is the most expensive candidate according to Rays standards. Miller is earning $4.5 million this year is only getting more expensive and has one more year of arbitration before hitting free agency.

Daniel Robertson

This is the one the Mariners will want most. Robertson has found amazing success after tweaking his swing, and it shows. He is posting a 139 wRC+, 19.0% walk rate and 24.1% strikeout rate. He’s young and controllable through the 2023 season.

Rightfully so, the Rays will want a high price tag on their 2B of the current future. Out of the three candidates, Robertson is the least likely to go, unless the M’s meet their high demand

Potential Trade Scenarios

The Rays have a lot of middle infield and second base depth, but what could they expect in return? The bullpen and pitching situation isn’t ideal, so I would expect the Rays to focus on that, with outfield depth being secondary. The Rays usually like to focus on MLB-ready talent, or far and away prospects. The Mariners also might ask for other pieces to help with their farm depth.

The tough part is that Seattle’s farm isn’t as strong as the Rays, so a lower top 30 prospect in the Rays system is going to rank higher in the M’s system and vice versa.

Mariners Receive: 2B Joey Wendle

Rays Receive: RHP Chase Bradford

This is a simple trade from depth for each team. Chase Bradford has a 2.81 ERA with a 3.25 Strikeout to Walk ratio. This helps the Rays with their bullpen options as well as the Mariners with the 2B depth.

Mariners Receive: 2B/1B Brad Miller, RHP Drew Strotman

Rays Receive: OF Chuck Taylor, RHP Erik Goeddel

Brad Miller with his injury woes and more expensive price tag will probably not entice the Mariners, so adding a minor league arm in RHP Drew Strotman will hopefully sweeten the deal. In exchange the Rays get the Mariners’ #28 Prospect in Chuck Taylor, who is a switch hitting OF at Double-A hitting .298/.365/.355, and RHP Erik Goeddel, who has found success in the Mariners bullpen, posting a 1.23 ERA in 7.1 IP.

Mariners Receive: 2B Daniel Robertson, LHP Resley Linares

Rays Receive: RHP Sam Carlson, OF Braden Bishop, RHP Wyatt Miles

In exchange for the red-hot DRob, the Rays will receive the Mariners #3 Prospect in Sam Carlson, #5 prospect Braden Bishop, and #10 Prospect Wyatt Miles. Carlson and Miles are both low level, high ceiling pitchers, with Miles drawing comparisons to staff favorite Steve Cishek with his lanky side-arm delivery, and Carlson is the Mariners’ 2017 2nd round pick with a sinker/changeup/slider arsenal.

Bishop is described as an above-average defender in center field and although doesn’t hit for power, offers gap to gap contact skills that fits right into the Rays’ new focus.

In addition to Robertson, the Mariners also receive Rays #28 Prospect Resley Linares to help lessen the sting. This move also frees up a 25-man roster space for someone.

I don’t think this happens at all, as Robertson is probably seen as part of the Team’s future alongside Adames, Bauers, Brent Honeywell, etc. But if the M’s meet the Rays’ price, it could happen.

Overall I don’t think there is quite a good fit for the Rays and Mariners, with the M’s not wanting to give up the MLB-ready talent that has contributed to their success, and not giving up top prospects to deplete their farm further. However, the Rays and Mariners have been collaborative trade partners before, so I can expect Matt Silverman and the Rays’ front office to at least listen if Jerry DiPoto calls.