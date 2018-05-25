First trades in Tampa Bay Rays history: “With the Boston Red Sox”

July 21st, 1999

Tampa Bay Devil Rays trade RHP Julio Santana to the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named later (Will Silverthorn)

In the 20+ years the Rays have been in existence, they have only been involved in one trade with the Boston Red Sox. It came back in 1999 and it may be the most inconsequential deal in either franchise’s history.

Julio Santana was in his third year in the majors and was just a few seasons removed from being a top 100 prospect while with the Texas Rangers. However, command issues plagued him throughout his career and during his sophomore season, the Rangers designated him for assignment in April of 1998, allowing the expansion Devil Rays to pick him up.

Santana pitched with the Devil Rays for a season and half, putting up disastrous numbers. He would again be designated for assignment in July of 1999, at which time, Tampa Bay traded him to the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named later (Will Silverthorn was named the PTBNL just a week later).

Aftermath

Santana would never throw a pitch from within the Red Sox organization in 1999. He became a free agent following the year, but was re-signed by Boston, assigned to Triple-A Pawtucket, and released halfway through the season. He’d later be picked up by the Montreal Expos, with whom he made his return to the majors.

In the years that followed, Santana spent time with the Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers, before ending his career with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2006.

Silverthorn would only pitch in 7 games for the Rays Rookie-Level affiliate in Princeton, before the team released him in 1999.