Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Bullieve!

Taj Bradley named top starting pitcher in MiLB.
Taj Bradley is the ace of the Minors.— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) November 9, 2021
The Rays prospect wins the Top Starting Pitcher MiLBY!
Colby White named top reliever in MiLB.
Enter Colby.— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) November 9, 2021
The Top Reliever MiLBY goes to Rays prospect Colby White!
The Bulls were of course named best team in MiLB. And maybe one of the best ever. You almost wonder if they could have competed in the majors without embarrassing themselves.
Southeast Division crown— Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) November 9, 2021
Triple-A East title
Triple-A National champs
Final Stretch winners @MiLB's Best Team
The accolades just keep coming as we've been named the Best Team in MiLB for 2021!
Nelly wins an Old Glove award!
Tired: Gold Gloves— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) November 9, 2021
Erik Neander finishes second in Executive of the Year voting.
#Rays Erik Neander finished 2nd in voting for MLB Executive of the Year Award, won by #SFGiants Farhan Zaidi. Voting by execs done before playoffs. #Brewers David Stearns third.— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) November 9, 2021
Randy and Wander are both ROY finalists, and Cash is a MOY finalist.
AL Rookie of the Year finalists:— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 8, 2021
- Randy Arozarena
- Luis Garcia
AL Manager of the Year finalists:— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 8, 2021
- Dusty Baker
- Kevin Cash
Here are the finalists for all the major awards.
Wendle up for Heart and Hustle award. Because of course he is. Get your votes in!
Everyone's favorite geography major is up for the @MLBPAA #HeartandHustle Award!— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 9, 2021
Craig Goldstein with a good piece on the superimposed strike zone now omnipresent on every broadcast.
the superimposed strike zone on every broadcast has turned people who watch baseball into frothing psychos who scream about idiot umpires for a pitch a quarter of an eighth of an inch off the made up box on their screen.— Craig Goldstein (@cdgoldstein) November 9, 2021
Lastly, Dylan is my spirit animal.
