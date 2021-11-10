 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Bullieve!

New, 15 comments

More awards for Durham, multiple Rays are award finalists, and is the K-zone hurting baseball?

By John Ford
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Taj Bradley named top starting pitcher in MiLB.

Colby White named top reliever in MiLB.

The Bulls were of course named best team in MiLB. And maybe one of the best ever. You almost wonder if they could have competed in the majors without embarrassing themselves.

Nelly wins an Old Glove award!

Erik Neander finishes second in Executive of the Year voting.

Randy and Wander are both ROY finalists, and Cash is a MOY finalist.

Here are the finalists for all the major awards.

Wendle up for Heart and Hustle award. Because of course he is. Get your votes in!

Top 25 free agents this offseason.

Craig Goldstein with a good piece on the superimposed strike zone now omnipresent on every broadcast.

Lastly, Dylan is my spirit animal.

More From DRaysBay

Loading comments...