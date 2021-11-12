View from the Catwalks: Farewell, Ozzie!

- Ozzie Timmons reuniting with Willy Adames in Wisconsin:
NEWS | Ozzie Timmons is joining the Milwaukee Brewers as a Major League Hitting Coach— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 11, 2021
For all you’ve meant to our club, for all you’ve meant to our community
Thank you, Ozzie pic.twitter.com/nRqbDQlG4k
- Ozzie leaves behind a ton of great memories and folks who loved working with him. It’s a mark of his professionalism and character that a 1B coach leaving feels like such a tremendous loss. Ozzie Timmons will be missed, but everyone here at DRaysBay wishes him the best of luck with the Brewers and a heartfelt congratulations on his well-earned promotion!
I would like to thank The Tampa Bay Rays for giving me the opportunity to coach in this great organization. Thank you Rays fans for supporting this amazing team and all the support you have given me throughout the years! I will miss you all.— Ozzie Timmons (@oltwizard) November 11, 2021
Last week @raysbaseball 1B coach/hitting coach Ozzie Timmons & I played 9 holes.— Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) November 12, 2021
At the time, I didnt know he’d be headed to the Brewers, so Im grateful we did this.
Here are some highlights, (he nails a putt).
Good luck @oltwizard. Thank you for your kindness & the memories! pic.twitter.com/USWU6nao89
Rays first base coach Ozzie Timmons does 10 pushups for every run they score pic.twitter.com/TEyVITyr16— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 7, 2020
He really had Rays first base coach Ozzie Timmons time his chug— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 15, 2020
(via tryhardcarl/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Ezb1f1ZCVc
- Rays lost another key piece of the front office, this time to the Phillies:
The Philadelphia Phillies are hiring Anirudh Kilambi as an assistant general manager, sources tell me and @kileymcd. Kilambi, 27, was the assistant director of research and development for the Tampa Bay Rays, who continue to be the game’s most bountiful pipeline for executives.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 11, 2021
- Grand Slam Jordan getting healthy:
'@RaysBaseball | #RaysUp@J_Luppp updates his recovery from ankle surgery: pic.twitter.com/ucTRxAWgqI— MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 11, 2021
