View from the Catwalks: Farewell, Ozzie!

Plus: Rays lose a young rising star from their Front Office, Baseball Digest honors Randy, and Major League Baseball are an fWAR league apparently

By Darby Robinson
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers
  • Ozzie Timmons reuniting with Willy Adames in Wisconsin:
  • Ozzie leaves behind a ton of great memories and folks who loved working with him. It’s a mark of his professionalism and character that a 1B coach leaving feels like such a tremendous loss. Ozzie Timmons will be missed, but everyone here at DRaysBay wishes him the best of luck with the Brewers and a heartfelt congratulations on his well-earned promotion!
  • Rays lost another key piece of the front office, this time to the Phillies:

