2022 DRaysBay Community Prospect List No. 2

Shane Baz (6’2 190, 23 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham: 78 2⁄ 3 IP, 2.06 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 4.4 BB%, 37.9 K%

2021 statistics with Tampa Bay: 13 1⁄ 3 IP, 2.03 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, 6.1 BB%, 36.7 K%

Baz was one of the best — and certainly one of the most accomplished — prospects in baseball in 2021. He pitched at two minor league levels, earned an Olympic medal pitching for Team USA, made his major league debut, and started a game in the postseason. Thanks to massive improvements in his control, his high-90s fastball and plus slider play a lot better.

RHP Taj Bradley (6’2 190, 21 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Low-A Charleston and High-A Bowling Green: 103 1⁄ 3 IP, 1.83 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 7.8 BB%, 31.0 K%

During the lost season, there were stories about Bradley’s improving stuff and breakout potential. He proved to be one of the best pitchers in the minors, living up to the hype. He led the minors in ERA among pitchers with 100-plus innings. He did it with a plus fastball and slider, an improving changeup, and pretty good control. Not bad for a fifth-round pick.

OF/IF Vidal Brujan (S/R, 5’10 180, 24 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Triple-A Durham: 441 PA, .262/.345/.440, 44/52 SB, 12 HR, 44 XBH, 11.1 BB%, 15.4 K%

2021 statistics with Tampa Bay: 26 PA, .077/.077/.077, 1/1 SB, 0.0 BB%, 30.8 K%

Brujan has always had the athleticism to play multiple positions, but it took until 2021 for the Rays to deploy him in that manner, giving him a significant amount of time at all three outfield positions and three positions in the infield. He showed improved power in 2021, and he was as effective on the basepaths as ever. His average dropped quite a bit, but he was still very hard to strike out.

OF Josh Lowe (L/R, 6’4 205, 24 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Triple-A Durham: 470 PA, .291/.381/.535, 22 HR, 52 XBH, 26-for-26 SB, 13.0 BB%, 26.2 K%

2021 statistics with Tampa Bay: 2 PA, 1.000/1.000/1.000, 50.0 BB%, 0.0 K%

Lowe’s steady improvement throughout his career culminated in a breakout 2021 season that included his major league debut. He did it all, hitting for a career high in average, extra-base hits, home runs, and stealing 26 bases without being caught, all while playing strong defense in the outfield with a great arm. He’s ready for the majors, but he’ll need a place to play every day.