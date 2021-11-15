Randy Arozarena named AL Rookie of the Year

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena was named 2021 American League Rookie of the Year.

The 26-year old came to the Rays before the 2020 season in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. He had a legendary debut, with a strong late season run and a blazing hot postseason.

This year he proved that 2020 was no fluke. He slashed .274/.356/.459 with outfield play that earned him a Gold Glove finalist nomination.

His steal of home was, for Rays fans, probably the highlight of an all too short 2021 postseason.

Arozarena beat out Houston pitcher Luis Garcia and his own teammate Wander Franco. The impressive Franco’s case was no doubt weakened by his relatively small number of plate appearances.

AMERICAN LEAGUE RESULTS

Randy Arozarena, TB: 22 (first-place votes), 4 (2nd), 2 (3rd) — 124 points

Luis Garcia, HOU: 2 (1st), 15 (2nd), 8 (3rd) — 63 points

Wander Franco, TB: 2 (1st), 5 (2nd), 5 (3rd) — 30 points

Adolis García, TEX: 3 (1st), 1 (2nd), 9 (3rd) — 27 points

Emmanuel Clase, CLE: 1 (1st), 2 (2nd) — 11 points

Ryan Mountcastle, BAL: 2 (2nd), 4 (3rd) —10 points

Shane McClanahan, TB: 1 (2nd) — 3 points

Alek Manoah, TOR: 2 (3rd) — 2 points

The National League Rookie of the Year is Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds infielder