Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Wander Extension Talks

Are the Rays extending Wander? Plus, award season, and the latest on the sister city plan.

By John Ford
Rays are in talks with Wander Franco. And if this becomes a reality, Wander won’t be the only one getting extended, amirite?

In the meantime, Wander is keeping his batting eye in focus.

Lots of fun awards this week, with Cash winning the MOY and Randy winning the ROY. But maybe the most fun was Mike Zunino and Austin Meadows finishing tenth in MVP.

This hits all the warm fuzzies.

The Tampa Chamber of Commerce endorses the sister city plan.

The Rays also made a presentation to MLB’s Executive Council.

Diertich Enns looks to be headed East.

Manfred with an optimistic take on the impending lockout. And for once, I think he’s right.

More on MiLB’s new housing plan.

Cleveland Guardians are officially the Guardians. Earlier this week, they reached an agreement with the roller derby Guardians. Details not disclosed, but both teams will be Guardians, so Cleveland seems well protected.

The Phillie Phanatic is back!

There are new problems with Sinclair. What does that mean to the RSNs?

Julio Lugo dies from a heart attack.

Lastly, these Rays have a fever...

