Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Wander Extension Talks

Rays are in talks with Wander Franco. And if this becomes a reality, Wander won’t be the only one getting extended, amirite?

#Rays have had talks with Franco, as they’ve done with a number of other young players who they signed long term (Longoria, Moore, Archer, Lowe). These reported numbers are much bigger. Nothing seems imminent as of now. https://t.co/VVfhLRPp9P — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) November 19, 2021

In the meantime, Wander is keeping his batting eye in focus.

Wander Franco hits a mammoth home run playing softball in DR.pic.twitter.com/BG1Jz7okz4 — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 18, 2021

Lots of fun awards this week, with Cash winning the MOY and Randy winning the ROY. But maybe the most fun was Mike Zunino and Austin Meadows finishing tenth in MVP.

This hits all the warm fuzzies.

Check out today's Table Forty podcast with @RaysBaseball OF Brett Phillips (@Brett_Phillips8) and his Wife Bri (@bbriphillips) for a conversation about marriage, baseball and keeping God at the center of it all.



Listen now on Apple & Spotify!https://t.co/8rSp47rMYq — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) November 16, 2021

The Tampa Chamber of Commerce endorses the sister city plan.

The Rays also made a presentation to MLB’s Executive Council.

#Rays made presentation to MLB Executive Council on Montreal split-city plan; Manfred said EC "didn't come to a conclusion on that, but really almost exclusively because of the press of other business. It's a complicated topic. ... More to follow on that one.''



h/t @jcohenap — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) November 18, 2021

Diertich Enns looks to be headed East.

Rays pitcher Dietrich Enns headed to overseas team https://t.co/2LOZ4SY0oT — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) November 17, 2021

Manfred with an optimistic take on the impending lockout. And for once, I think he’s right.

Rob Manfred: "An offseason lockout that moves the process forward is different than a labor dispute that costs games." — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 18, 2021

More on MiLB’s new housing plan.

There were players who spent time all the complex as well as all four MiLB full-season levels in 2021. They were responsible for finding housing at every level. Leases, sublets and in many cases air mattresses.



Now they just get new keys at new stops.https://t.co/ZWe3tzO5NX — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) November 18, 2021

Cleveland Guardians are officially the Guardians. Earlier this week, they reached an agreement with the roller derby Guardians. Details not disclosed, but both teams will be Guardians, so Cleveland seems well protected.

Cleveland Guardians Name To Become Official On Friday https://t.co/nQc8uSey9V pic.twitter.com/h9fKh5fQZ9 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 18, 2021

The Cleveland baseball team and local roller derby team have reached a resolution on the lawsuit. Both teams will continue to use the name Guardians. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) November 16, 2021

The Phillie Phanatic is back!

The original Phillie Phanatic is back. https://t.co/gvlDWYCD79 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 16, 2021

There are new problems with Sinclair. What does that mean to the RSNs?

Julio Lugo dies from a heart attack.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Devil Rays shortstop Julio Lugo. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/7EiQkxTe9T — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 15, 2021

