DRB Podcast Special: Reacting to Wander Franco’s contract extension

Even with Rays Your Voice on a hiatus, I could not pass up an opportunity to pod about rookie phenom Wander Franco reportedly agreeing to a 12-year contract extension with the Rays. We’ve seen the team lock up franchise cornerstones before, but a few months ago I don’t know how many of us saw this coming.

I’m joined by Danny Russell and Jamal Wilburg, and each of us talk about our immediate reactions to the deal that was originally reported on by Yancen Pujols a week ago. What does extension mean for Wander and the future of the Rays franchise? Is it a fair deal for both sides? With a potential lockout looming, how important was it for this deal to get done now? At the end of the day, Franco, the team, and the fanbase should be nothing but ecstatic about this news. The joke has already been made, but there is now one player whose jersey will be a safe Christmas present for years to come.

Rays Your Voice will be back soon on the DRaysBay Podcast Network, as will Who’s on Worst. We’ve got tons of great content lined up, but I’d love to know what you guys want to hear this offseason on our podcasts. After the ALDS, I was okay if the offseason felt a little longer than usual, I needed the break. With today’s news, I’m back to counting down the days until pitchers and catchers report.