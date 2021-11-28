The Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly reached an agreement on a one year with former two-time American League Cy Young, Corey Kluber.

The veteran right-handed pitcher spent the 2021 season with the New York Yankees, compiling a 5-3 record with a 3.83 ERA / 3.85 FIP over 80 innings pitched. The high point of Kluber’s 2021 campaign came when he completed a no-hitter against his 2020 team, the Texas Rangers, in May. However, the low point of his season would shortly follow as he would miss three months with a right shoulder strain.

Kluber has spent the bulk of his career with the Cleveland Indians, with whom he won the Cy Young award in 2014 and then again in 2017.

The reported signing is for one year and gaurentees Kluber at least $8M, with the possibility of making up to $13M based on incentives. Thanks to the trade of Jordan Luplow to the Arizona Diamondbaks, the Rays have already made a roster spot opening to add Kluber.

With the Rays signing of Kluber, the Rays are adding a strong veteran presence to a rotation that includes pitchers in the beginnings of their careers: Luis Patino, Drew Rasmussen, Shane McClanahan, and Shane Baz.