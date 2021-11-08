2022 DRaysBay Community Prospect List: How and when to vote

This week, we will begin the annual DRaysBay Community Prospect List. Somehow, this has been going on for 12 years.

There will be a selection of players in the comments. To vote, respond to those with a +1 in the comment.

Polls will be two a week again — likely Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Please vote using whichever criteria you prefer! If you like stats, use stats. If you like scouting reports, reference those reports. There’s no one right way to do this — that’s what makes this exercise fun.

If you want to vote for a player who is not listed, there will be an “Others” comment. Reply to that comment with the name of your selection. This is incredibly rare because there will eventually be up to 10 players to choose from, but it’s possible a player you feel strongly about slipped through the cracks.

If you want to nominate a player to be included in the next poll, reply to the “Testers” comment with that player’s name. I will often limit the number of players accepted for the next poll to prevent the list from becoming cumbersome. All players in one poll who do not win the vote are automatically included in the next poll — there is no need to renominate.

Should the Rays make a trade that adds a prospect to the system, there will be a special election to determine where, if anywhere, the new player fits on the list in progress.

Should the Rays trade away a player already on the list, we just change the numbers and continue voting.

We encourage civil discussion with each vote under the “Discussion” comment. Make your case and chat about baseball with your fellow fans. That’s why you’re here, isn’t it?