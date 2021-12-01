Rays Your Voice: Rays add Cy Young winner, trade All-Star Joey Wendle

After a flurry of moves made by the Rays and the rest of Major League Baseball were made before an inevitable lockout, it was time for a new episode of Rays Your Voice. The front office has been busy solidifying the big league roster, signing free agents Brooks Raley and Corey Kluber. To make room for those signings, a 40-man roster space needed to be cleared, and that spot belonged to infielder Joey Wendle, who was traded to the Miami Marlins.

Despite being a favorite of Kevin Cash’s and the entire fanbase, Joey Wendle is just a damn good baseball player. In 400 games with the Rays, Wendle slashed .274/.330/.414, and played all over the infield. He finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, and was named to the American League All-Star team in 2021. The Steve Pearce trade tree lives on, as Wendle was traded to Miami for outfield prospect Kameron Misner, a player with lots of raw power and speed. Misner played for A+ Beloit and AA Jacksonville in the 2021 season, hitting 12 home runs and slugging .433 over both levels.

Danny and I dig deep into the major moves made by the Rays, and then shoot off some rapid fire takes on the rest of the moves made so far this offseason. We’ll have new episodes of Rays Your Voice throughout the winter, but with a lockout looming, we can turn our focus to the farm system, stadium news, and hear from some amazing members of this Rays community.