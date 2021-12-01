Rays trade Joey Wendle to Miami

The Tampa Bay Rays have traded 2021 All-Star 3B Joey Wendle to the Miami Marlins for 2019 first round draft pick OF Kameron Misner.

Joey Wendle was acquired as a top defensive second baseman from the Oakland Athletics four seasons ago for C Jonah Heim before transitioning to a utility role, and solidifying himself as the top third base defender on the team in September 2020, appearing as the Rays starter in the World Series.

Wendle performed at a high level in the first half of 2021, in what would be his first career season with double digit homeruns, but his offense fell below average in the second half and — due in part to pitching matchups — he was not a factor in the ALDS against the Red Sox. After the season Wendle was nominated for a Gold Glove at third base.

The timing of the deal was necessary in order to make space on the roster for incoming RHP Corey Kluber, who required a roster spot.

In return for Wendle, the Rays are receiving 2019’s 35th overall draft selection Kameron Misner, a boom-or-bust style prospect, the Rays would have gotten a long look at Misner during this year’s Arizona Fall League, where he was second overall in homeruns with 7.

The #Rays have acquired OF prospect Kameron Misner from Miami. The 6’4 lefty reached AA this year and has a strong minor league career track record:



658 PA, 14 HR, 37 SB

.258/.365/.412 (121 wRC+)

13.2 BB%, 27.1 K%



Loud tools, but with some strikeoutspic.twitter.com/P6BWCPqfe5 — Rays Metrics (@RaysMetrics) November 30, 2021

That’s what you’d call a three-true-outcomes player. On defense, he’s been deployed at all three outfield positions, flashing a good arm with his plus speed, but even without those strong reports the power would speak for itself.

Kameron Misner flat-out destroyed two baseballs today. Take a look. #Marlins pic.twitter.com/LPmVnLLsl0 — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) November 10, 2021

It’s possible the Rays could have traded Wendle for or as part of something more, but with their backs up against the non-tender deadline, this is a strong return for a 32-year old part time player with two years of team control remaining on his rookie contract.

The departure of Wendle should clear playing time for switch hitting SS Taylor Walls to solidify his place on the Rays roster. Walls tracked as one of baseball’s top defenders by Defensive Runs Saves at short stop, despite appearing in just under 50 games.

More to come on Wendle in a pod on Dec 1.