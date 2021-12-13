 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Is KK a Hall of Famer?

A deeper look at Kiermaier, the Rays have the best org, and video of Babe Ruth taking BP

By John Ford
MLB: ALDS-Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

This is interesting. Is KK a Hall of Famer?

If you don’t have time to listen, a summary:

Ji-Man Choi may not be a Hall of Fame player, but he is a Hall of Fame person.

No surprise, but the Rays are Baseball America’s organization of the year.

What’s old is new again for the Durham Bulls.

Endeavor is buying nine minor league teams, including former Rays affiliate the Hudson Valley Renegades. Craig Calcaterra on what that might mean.

Remember that open letter from Rob Manfred to the fans? Dayn Perry fact checked it, and the Commissioner (not surprisingly) doesn’t fair so well.

Ken Rosenthal on what a new agreement could look like.

The Rays lose three players in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft, including lefty Kenny Rosenberg.

Colin Poche is a free agent.

Dat you, KK?

Friend of the site Michael Lortz is hosting a book release party for the 2nd edition of his novel Curveball at the Crossroads. The party is on 12/20 in Ybor at the James Joyce Irish Pub from 6pm to 9pm.

John Romano says support for the sister city plan is picking up. Also, the plan could involve a Spring Training complex in Pasco County. More on the Ybor stadium plan here.

Yasiel Puig is going to Korea.

This is a great find.

Lastly, I’m not a fan of public proposals, but you have to admire this woman’s commitment to the bit. Wishing them many happy years together.

