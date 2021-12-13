Rays Your Voice: Cole Mitchem (@RaysMetrics) discusses potential offseason targets

On this week’s episode, I am joined by Cole Mitchem (@RaysMetrics) and we take a look at some targets the Rays could pursue once the lockout is lifted and the offseason resumes. Cole recently published an article that highlights five relievers that fit the Rays mold and that will soon be followed by an article analyzing right-handed bats that they could look to acquire before the 2022 season.

To end the show, I ask Cole to ‘Rays’ his voice and answer one of the biggest questions of the year: Why could the Rays not get it done in the postseason? Was it just some bad luck, or are there some bigger organizational flaws at play here?

Who’s on Worst will be back very soon, with Ashley, Darby, and myself reviewing Sam Raimi’s For Love of the Game, starring Kevin Costner. That episode is set to drop later this week. To make sure that episode and every other new episode of Rays Your Voice is downloaded directly to your device, make sure to subscribe or follow our podcast feed wherever you get your podcasts.