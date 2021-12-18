2022 DRaysBay Community Prospect List No. 11 runoff

Our first runoff vote of the 2022 list has arrived. You must choose between these two players.

LHP Ian Seymour (6’0 210, 23 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Low-A Charleston, High-A Bowling Green and Triple-A Durham: 55 1⁄ 3 IP, 1.95 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 8.9 BB%, 40.7 K%

Seymour posted ridiculous statistics in his abbreviated platform season at Virginia Tech, and that continued in his pro debut. His season started late, but he was impressive when he finally pitched. At the end of the season, he even made a couple spot starts in Triple A and wasn’t troubled by the competition. His changeup is his best pitch. He also throws a low-90s fastball but needs to improve his breaking ball.

SS Carson Williams (R/R, 6’2 180, 19 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Florida Coast League Rays: 47 PA, .282/.404/.436, 5 XBH, 2/4 SB, 12.8 BB%, 27.7 K%

Williams was the Rays’ top pick in the 2021 draft, and he had a nice debut in a limited number of plate appearances. He has a nice all-around toolset, and all five tools could be average or better, led by his arm for the left side of the infield. He could stay at shortstop. If he doesn’t, his power potential would allow him to profile at other positions. He also has decent speed.