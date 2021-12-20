 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Still Locked Out

Lockout update, Buck Showalter to the Mets, and Tyler Glasnow is still gorgeous

By John Ford
MLB: DEC 02 Major League Baseball Lockout Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A couple lockout updates.

Our long national nightmare is over, as the Mets hire Buck Showalter.

Some exciting news from DRB contributor Andrea Arcadipane!

One time Beyond the Box Score contributor Peter Bendix gets a promotion.

Oh my. Is anybody else thirsty?

The Brett/Randy bromance is strong.

Speaking of the Maverick, I’m not sure why Phillips would use his time machine to go back to the 70s, put on a fat suit, and pretend to be Terry Forster, but here we are.

The other guy in the Cruz trade should see some run next year.

Rays legend Seth McClung with some good parenting advice.

More ex-Rays on the move to the Beer Rays.

This is interesting.

Umpires making a difference in Mayfield, Kentucky, in the aftermath of the deadly tornados.

The most irrelevant ding dong Johnson of 2021.

Not baseball, but if you haven’t been following the most wholesome story of 2021, check out the saga of Jorts on Twitter.

