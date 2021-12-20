Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Still Locked Out

A couple lockout updates.

Jesse Rogers answers questions about the labor situation: Are the two sides talking? Should fans be worried? https://t.co/EDbmM0moeo — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 20, 2021

MLB, MLBPA Not Expected To Discuss Core Economics Until January https://t.co/T3jaagn5Gt pic.twitter.com/1xAmSAaFeJ — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 16, 2021

Our long national nightmare is over, as the Mets hire Buck Showalter.

Mets name Buck Showalter as their next manager. https://t.co/BlylStrpJV pic.twitter.com/5QqFuWVtdu — MLB (@MLB) December 18, 2021

Some exciting news from DRB contributor Andrea Arcadipane!

Have some exciting news!



I'll be joining the @Yankees as a Baseball Operations Associate, starting in January! I couldn't be more excited to take this next step and to join such an incredible organization — Andrea (@scoutgirlreport) December 17, 2021

One time Beyond the Box Score contributor Peter Bendix gets a promotion.

On business side, #Rays promote 5 from VP to chief officer titles:

Rafaela A. Amador Fink, Public Affairs and Communications;

Juan Ramirez, Technology;

Jenn Tran, People and Cultural;

Bill Walsh, Business;

Bill Wiener Jr., People and Community

More here: https://t.co/EL6z2CM2uc — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) December 16, 2021

Oh my. Is anybody else thirsty?

Tyler Glasnow was in the Dominican Republic tonight watching his former teammate Mike Brosseau play some winter league baseball



(via @MannyRG04) pic.twitter.com/lqzgmK2GVe — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 15, 2021

The Brett/Randy bromance is strong.

Confirmed: Hockey is fun.



Glad to have @Brett_Phillips8 and @RandyArozarena in the house tonight! pic.twitter.com/WERTXZDmAb — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 15, 2021

Speaking of the Maverick, I’m not sure why Phillips would use his time machine to go back to the 70s, put on a fat suit, and pretend to be Terry Forster, but here we are.

The other guy in the Cruz trade should see some run next year.

The Rays expect Calvin Faucher to factor in the 2022 bullpen, so adding him to the 40-man roster just made sense. https://t.co/ZOVxZHZmEN — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) December 15, 2021

Rays legend Seth McClung with some good parenting advice.

Parents, your 8 year old doesn’t need video hitting Analysis or Track Man, Rapsodo. Know what they do need? Dad Go play catch with them, tell them to get their butt down to catch a ground ball, set their feet to throw, get them a Tee to hit off of, throw BP, & get ice cream after — Seth McClung (@Seth_3773) December 13, 2021

More ex-Rays on the move to the Beer Rays.

C Jakson Reetz, OF Garrett Whitley and RHP Moises Gomez have been signed to Minor League contracts with invitations to Major League camp. — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 9, 2021

This is interesting.

What if every catcher had ONE universal target when receiving any kind of pitch?



The idea isn't crazy and teams like the #Rays are already doing it.



A video on why it works and how command tracking can help. Teaser below. Enjoy. ⚾️



Full video: https://t.co/s4uZRo0KZU pic.twitter.com/ic26s54FWU — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) December 13, 2021

Umpires making a difference in Mayfield, Kentucky, in the aftermath of the deadly tornados.

The most irrelevant ding dong Johnson of 2021.

A STUPID INVESTIGATION



There were 5,944 home runs hit in the 2021 MLB regular season.



Some were important. Many were not.



But which was the single most irrelevant home run of the year???



JOIN ME ON A JOURNEY @MLBONFOXhttps://t.co/yoWPi0DFy6 — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) December 15, 2021

Not baseball, but if you haven’t been following the most wholesome story of 2021, check out the saga of Jorts on Twitter.