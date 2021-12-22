Rays Your Voice: Guest Darby Robinson talks Hall of Fame voting

In the midst of a lockout, we still have some Rays news as a series of promotions within the front office led to Peter Bendix being named General Manager, and Chanda Lawdermilk becoming the first woman to hold a vice president title in baseball operations for the Rays. The Rays also held onto bench coach Matt Quatraro, who was a candidate for both the Oakland and New York Mets’ managerial openings. While it’s exciting to keep a member of this coaching staff around, Darby and I agree that we’d love to see the Kevin Cash coaching tree grow with another member of his staff landing a managerial gig.

Even though Hall of Fame discourse frustrates the hell out of me, we can’t ignore it, especially this winter. Darby and I discuss who, if anyone, has a chance of reaching 75% in voting this year, and if Carl Crawford will receive enough votes to remain on the ballot.

To end the show, we debate whether or not there is a Hall of Fame case for a current Rays player, as mentioned in an article on the site last week. The discussion was prompted by RBLR’s Ben Whitelaw, whose tweets sparked debate in Rays Twitter circles.

Nobody wants to hear it :( pic.twitter.com/zL4l5VFZVc — Ben Whitelaw (@dogpancake73) December 11, 2021

There will not be a new Rays Your Voice until after the Christmas holiday, but in the New Year we’ll be back with more great offseason content. Make sure to subscribe or follow our podcast feed to get all new episodes downloaded directly to your device.