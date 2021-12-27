Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Yep, still locked out

Hope you all are having a great holiday season. The links are a little skimpy this week because Christmas. As always, if you find anything interesting that I’ve missed, drop it in the comments.

Baseball America breaks down the Rays farm system.

Podcast! @jjcoop36 joins me to break down the Rays system, including:



- Shane Baz's and Taj Bradley's potential

- Xavier Edwards' unique skillset for the modern game

- Willy Vasquez's emergence



And much more.https://t.co/73PPZd1rVb — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) December 21, 2021

The Delmon Young trade tree makes an appearance in this piece from MLB.com.

The Rays are looking for bat people.

Want to get close to the action at Trop? #Rays looking to hire 2-3 bat boys/girls for upcoming season. https://t.co/dNY3bDzKOZ — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) December 23, 2021

From MLB Trade Rumors, what’s left for the Rays after the lockout.

Cody Bellinger, who hit .165 last year, signed a one year, $17M deal with the Dodgers. How were they able to pull this off during a lockout? Apparently they finalized the deal before the lockout started, and they’re just now getting around to announcing it? Sure Jan dot gif.

The A’s hire Mark Kotsay.

Introducing the 19th manager in Oakland Athletics history, Mark Kotsay. pic.twitter.com/dY5qgsX7ky — Oakland A's (@Athletics) December 21, 2021

The latest on Trevor Bauer.

Baseball trivia!

Every year @TylerKepner comes up with a list of baseball trivia questions that only he could answer. And every year we publish it right around Christmas to make baseball fans spend the holidays wondering what went wrong. https://t.co/ldsfNiIDaI — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 24, 2021

Why does this John Wayne Gacy thing look like Sam the Eagle?

This John Wayne Gacy was signed by a whole bunch of Hall of Famers. What a weird thing to find at the ⁦@AlcatrazEast⁩ Crime Museum. pic.twitter.com/WksVVVnS0i — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) December 21, 2021

Drunk ump in Mexico gets ejected, flips off fans, and gets Angel Hernandez trending.

He was giving fans the middle finger pic.twitter.com/O6YraSnGq9 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 20, 2021

So if this baseball thing doesn’t get worked out, maybe we can become cricket fans?

Fielding positions in cricket have some terrific names. Where are you playing? pic.twitter.com/FXbrhyM3Jr — Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit) December 26, 2021

Dibs on silly mid-off!