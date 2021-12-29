2022 DRaysBay Commuity Prospect List No. 13 Runoff

We have a second runoff in the 2022 poll. Cole Wilcox and Jonathan Aranda were tied with 7 votes out of 24 in the previous poll.

Of note: this was nearly a three way tie with Heriberto Hernandez, who held 6 votes when I closed the poll.

IF Jonathan Aranda (L/R, 5’10 173, 24 in 2022)

2021 statistics with High-A Bowling Green and Double-A Montgomery: 411 PA, .330/.418/.543, 14 HR, 41 XBH, 10.2 BB%, 18.5 K%

Prior to 2021, Aranda was a decent but unremarkable performer. In 2021, he became a 40-man-roster lock with a tremendous season. He was one of the top hitters in the organization, making consistent contact with a good plate approach and showing improved power. Which position he should play remains a question, but his bat demands that he be in the lineup somewhere.

RHP Cole Wilcox (6’5 232, 22 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Low-A Charleston: 44 1⁄ 3 IP, 2.03 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 2.9 BB%, 29.9 K%

Wilcox impressed in his pro debut, but he had Tommy John surgery in September and is likely missing the entire 2022 season. When he pitched, he worked with a mid-90s fastball and plus slider. His changeup needs improvement. He showed drastically improved control from the start of his college career.