Rays and Rowdies announce week of Giving Events

via team press release

The Tampa Bay Rays and Rowdies will share the magic of Rays baseball and Rowdies soccer with a week of holiday donations and events for local nonprofits and families in need this holiday season beginning this Monday, December 6.

Monday, December 6 — The Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund will donate breakfast and complimentary tickets to experience the world of Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg nurses and hospital staff working in the Intensive Care Unit.

Tuesday, December 7 — Rays and Rowdies staff will volunteer at the Metropolitan Ministries warehouse in Tampa, sorting food donations and assembling “Boxes of Hope,” which contain non-perishable food items given to families in need. Following the volunteer shift, the Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund will present a donation of $5,000 to Metropolitan Ministries to help the organization care for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Wednesday, December 8 — The Pinellas Park Boys & Girls Club will host Reading with the Rays, presented by Suncoast Credit Union. The Rays and Rowdies will provide dinner and gifts for the children, and Mrs. Claus will read to the kids while they enjoy milk and cookies. The Pinellas Park Boys & Girls Club serves 75 area youth, providing them with the resources to succeed in school, live a healthier life and become future community leaders.

Thursday, December 9 — Four children and their families affiliated with Wheelchairs 4 Kids will gain early access to Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field, where they will be gifted custom therapy trikes and a walker, sponsored by the Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund and Enchant Christmas. Wheelchairs 4 Kids is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children with physical disabilities. The therapy trikes will help with the children’s mobility and strength, while also providing an emotional boost and overall improvement to their quality of life.

Friday, December 10 — The Rays and Rowdies will support 30 families at Campbell Park Elementary this holiday season who are experiencing homelessness. Rays and Rowdies staff will deliver holiday gifts to the families’ 56 children contributed by staff and Season Members, in addition to $10,000 in grocery gift cards from the Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund.