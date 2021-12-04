2022 DRaysBay Community Prospect List No. 8

Previous winner

2B Xavier Edwards (S/R, 5’10 175, 22 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Double-A Montgomery: 337 PA, .302/.377/.368, 19-for-30 SB, 13 2B, 16 XBH, 10.7 BB%, 12.5 K%

After missing the first month of the season on the injured list, Edwards was as advertised in his first season playing games in the organization. He hit a ton of singles, demonstrated a good plate approach, and showed enough speed to steal bases. There was almost no power to speak of, although he did hit a homer in the postseason. He didn’t play an inning at shortstop but did play a fair amount of games at third base.

The run on infielders continued with Xavier Edwards. With the support Carlos Colmenarez started developing last vote, that streak could continue to four, but there are some pitchers who might have something to say about it.

2022 Community prospect list Rank Player Votes Total Percentage Last season Rank Player Votes Total Percentage Last season 1 RHP Shane Baz 24 28 85.7% 6 2 OF Josh Lowe 16 34 47.1% 8 3 IF/OF Vidal Brujan 23 36 63.9% 3 4 RHP Taj Bradley 19 27 70.4% 26 5 IF Curtis Mead 20 28 71.4% 40 6 SS Greg Jones 17 36 47.2% 14 7 2B Xavier Edwards 9 26 34.6% 9

IF Jonathan Aranda (L/R, 5’10 173, 24 in 2022)

2021 statistics with High-A Bowling Green and Double-A Montgomery: 411 PA, .330/.418/.543, 14 HR, 41 XBH, 10.2 BB%, 18.5 K%

Prior to 2021, Aranda was a decent but unremarkable performer. In 2021, he became a 40-man-roster lock with a tremendous season. He was one of the top hitters in the organization, making consistent contact with a good plate approach and showing improved power. Which position he should play remains a question, but his bat demands that he be in the lineup somewhere.

SS Carlos Colmenarez (L/R, 5’10 170, 18 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Dominican Summer League Rays 1: 113 PA, .247/.319/.289, 3 XBH, 7/13 SB, 7.1 BB%, 36.5 K%

Although the numbers in his pro debut are unimpressive, Colmenarez dealt with a hamate injury that delayed his start to the season. That has historically affected a player’s power in particular. He was perhaps the top player in the 2020 international class with all five tools average or better. He has a great chance to stick at shortstop, and his bat gives him a high ceiling.

OF Heriberto Hernandez (R/R, 6’1 195, 22 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Low-A Charleston: 320 PA, .252/.381/453, 12 HR, 27 XBH, 7/11 SB, 15.3 BB%, 28.1 K%

In his full-season debut, Hernandez continued to hit for a lot of power. He’s not huge, but his power is his best attribute. Just eyeballing the numbers, he was probably one of the organization’s top three-true-outcome players. His aggressive approach might hold him back at higher levels, but he does walk a lot. The Rays moved him out from behind the plate, and he only played outfield in 2021.

RHP Seth Johnson (6’1 200, 23 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Low-A Charleston: 93 2⁄ 3 IP, 2.88 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 8.3 BB%, 29.0 K%

After a couple rough starts to begin the season, Johnson had a stint in the bullpen. That turned his season around, and he returned to the rotation after a month. That growth is important because he’s still an inexperienced pitcher. The stuff — a mid-90s fastball and impressive slider — isn’t a question. He just has to continue improving his control and accumulating innings.

RHP Tommy Romero (6’2 225, 24 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham: 110 1⁄ 3 IP, 2.61 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 7.1 BB%, 33.3 K%

Romero remained one of the best statistical pitchers in the minors in 2021. He was tied for 19th in strikeouts, and he maintained his impressive control. With a low-90s fastball and average changeup and breaking ball, he should get his chance in the majors soon. In the roster shuffling leading up to the rule 5 draft deadline, the Rays opted to add him to the 40-man roster.

RHP Cole Wilcox (6’5 232, 22 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Low-A Charleston: 44 1⁄ 3 IP, 2.03 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 2.9 BB%, 29.9 K%

Wilcox impressed in his pro debut, but he had Tommy John surgery in September and is likely missing the entire 2022 season. When he pitched, he worked with a mid-90s fastball and plus slider. His changeup needs improvement. He showed drastically improved control from the start of his college career.

SS Carson Williams (R/R, 6’2 180, 19 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Florida Coast League Rays: 47 PA, .282/.404/.436, 5 XBH, 2/4 SB, 12.8 BB%, 27.7 K%

Williams was the Rays’ top pick in the 2021 draft, and he had a nice debut in a limited number of plate appearances. He has a nice all-around toolset, and all five tools could be average or better, led by his arm for the left side of the infield. He could stay at shortstop. If he doesn’t, his power potential would allow him to profile at other positions. He also has decent speed.