Rays Your Voice: R.J. Anderson joins the show to talk Brooks Raley, Corey Kluber signings

On this week’s episode of Rays Your Voice, Danny Russell and I are joined by R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports to discuss the offseason prior to the lockout. in R.J.’s recent offseason grades article, the Rays were one of the few teams to receive an ‘A.’ R.J. breaks down why that is and what to expect from teams such as the Yankees once business resumes.

In the last sentence of R.J.’s blurb on the Rays, he hints that the team might still be actively shopping Tyler Glasnow and Kevin Kiermaier. Kiermaier’s name has come up in trade rumors throughout the offseason, and him and Glasnow were both close to being traded to the Cubs ($) this past summer in a deal that would have sent Craig Kimbrel and Kris Bryant to the Rays. We discuss why trades of one or both star players is still a possibility, and maybe even a probability.

To wrap up the show, Danny and I ‘Rays’ our voices about the state of Major League Baseball in the midst of a work stoppage, and share some ideas for the new CBA.