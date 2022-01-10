 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves

From Tampa to Houston to Australia, it was a big week for women in baseball

By John Ford

No lock out news. But maybe that’s a good thing, because a few things this past week really deserve our attention.

The Yankees have named Rachel Balkovec as the new manager of the Tampa Tarpons.

We believe this is the first woman manager in MiLB. She previously served as a minor league hitting coach in the Yankee system. More here and here.

Meanwhile on the other side of the globe, 17 year old Genevieve Beacom made her debut with the Melbourne Aces, working a scoreless frame.

And in Houston, the Astros hired Sara Goodrum as their Director of Player Development.

Let’s see, I’m sure some other stuff happened. Oh yeah, I guess there’s this.

This thread from a econ prof on the subject is interesting.

Jeff Passan is getting anxious about the lockout.

This is an actual story, not a spoof. Reminder that Staten Island was one of the MiLB clubs that was contracted.

Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay will host a “Manningcast” style baseball broadcast next year.

In other media news, the Athletic was purchased by the New York Times.

Finally, we’re not sure which is better, this girl’s swing, or her bat flip.

