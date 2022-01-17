Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Remembering Jean Ramirez

Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez passed away at the age of 28. The cause of death was later revealed to be by suicide. Please check in on your people. “Struggling in silence is not okay.”

The Rays baseball family mourns the loss of bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez pic.twitter.com/CSasYv7Aqm — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) January 11, 2022

An article my friend @JCTSports wrote about @jeanramirez27.



His story and journey to the majors is inspiring. @RaysBaseball pitchers spoke about how much they valued him & how crucial he was to their daily work. https://t.co/UBmDOVxLaw — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) January 12, 2022

In happier news, former Rays legend Jake Bauers tied to the knot.

Jeff Passan with the latest on the lockout.

News at ESPN: The details of MLB's proposal today to the locked-out players — and why pitchers and catchers reporting by mid-February gets less likely by the day.



Free for everyone to read, the story with @JesseRogersESPN: https://t.co/hmjhMR2rWu — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2022

Meanwhile, MLB and Apple are in discussions about whether or not I need to pay for yet another streaming subscription to watch the Rays.

MLB, Apple Reportedly Discussing Broadcasting Rights https://t.co/MTXEH2eoLV pic.twitter.com/CJ34XzsEjH — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) January 11, 2022

In Hall of Fame voting, as if trying to outdo the empty ballot submissions, Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe submitted a one player ballot. That one player was...Jeff Kent? Okay, sure.

Reminder that Dan Shaughnessy was racist right to David Ortiz’s face. I wouldn’t want his vote if I were Ortiz. https://t.co/NVwVIQcupW pic.twitter.com/Pli1ddCSuT — Dan O'Mara (@Dan_OMara) January 11, 2022

Camden Yards will be a little more difficult to go deep, at least to left field.

Camden Yards’ left-field wall will be about 5 feet taller in 2022 and moved as much as 30 feet farther from home plate. Since its introduction in 1992, no ballpark has seen more home runs sail over its fences. #Orioles https://t.co/GCxYdblMMd — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) January 11, 2022

This “mascot takeover” did not go well.

Our mascot, Dillon T. Pickle, has released the following video statement regarding yesterdays scandill. You may be SHOCKED at his response: pic.twitter.com/GdbbhQDNGO — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) January 13, 2022

Skyer Zander of the Koch related Americans for Prosperity writes that taxpayer dollars have a higher purpose than a new Tampa ballpark for the Rays.

Shohei Ohtani gets the GQ treatment.

Neil has Curtis Mead on his podcast.

Start your day with our latest #Rays podcast with Curtis Mead at the link below https://t.co/tHKuzeRbv3 — Neil Solondz (@neilsolondz) January 13, 2022

A great thread by Travis Snider on life as a ballplayer.

People sometimes ask me.. What is it like to play "Pro Baseball"?



Retirement has brought up a lot of different emotions and memories for me. It's given space to think.



16 seasons in professional baseball. Here is a thread on where it has taken me.. — Travis Snider (@Lunchboxhero45) January 15, 2022

Rays made some signings.

#Rays signed 26 players today, and have a deal in place with a 27th (SS Miguel Tamares): https://t.co/xrYEGykHdq — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) January 15, 2022

Sports Reference LLC could have made a bundle in gambling dollars. They chose not to. Here’s why.

The Atlantic League is restoring the mound distance.

The Atlantic League has announced it will restore the mound to its standard distance ahead of next season. Last summer, I wrote about how MLB’s decision to toy with the mound distance (among other variables) nearly resulted in the players striking: https://t.co/WniNf5VUkb pic.twitter.com/XT9s9wwNYr — R.J. Anderson (@r_j_anderson) January 13, 2022

