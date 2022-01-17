 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Remembering Jean Ramirez

New, 5 comments

Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez passes by suicide.

By John Ford
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays-Media Day USA TODAY NETWORK

Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez passed away at the age of 28. The cause of death was later revealed to be by suicide. Please check in on your people. “Struggling in silence is not okay.”

In happier news, former Rays legend Jake Bauers tied to the knot.

Jeff Passan with the latest on the lockout.

Meanwhile, MLB and Apple are in discussions about whether or not I need to pay for yet another streaming subscription to watch the Rays.

In Hall of Fame voting, as if trying to outdo the empty ballot submissions, Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe submitted a one player ballot. That one player was...Jeff Kent? Okay, sure.

Camden Yards will be a little more difficult to go deep, at least to left field.

This “mascot takeover” did not go well.

Skyer Zander of the Koch related Americans for Prosperity writes that taxpayer dollars have a higher purpose than a new Tampa ballpark for the Rays.

Shohei Ohtani gets the GQ treatment.

Neil has Curtis Mead on his podcast.

A great thread by Travis Snider on life as a ballplayer.

Rays made some signings.

Sports Reference LLC could have made a bundle in gambling dollars. They chose not to. Here’s why.

The Atlantic League is restoring the mound distance.

Lastly, if you missed this thread, it is well worth your time.

More From DRaysBay

Loading comments...