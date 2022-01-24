Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Sister City scheme bites the dust

Stu Sternberg held a press conference last week to announce the MLB had put the kibosh on the sister city plan.

Dear Rays Fans,



⁰⁰For more than two decades, the Rays have proudly served as Tampa Bay’s hometown team, supporting our community and uplifting our growing region. Our priorities are to win baseball games and keep the team in Tampa Bay for generations to come. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) January 20, 2022

Local area leaders reacted to the news.

Reaction from a plethora of Tampa Bay area officials on end of #Rays split -city plan, and maybe the start of something new https://t.co/GHbFIyHjNI — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) January 21, 2022

Topper on why the plan may have been rejected.

The market. Leverage in Tampa Bay. Labor negotiations. Professional jealousy. Those are among the reasons suggested for MLB rejecting the #Rays proposed season-sharing plan with Montreal.https://t.co/Ilg0MLjrkM — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) January 23, 2022

This is awkward and weird.

To our fans, pic.twitter.com/Yshaa48C9Z — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) January 22, 2022

In lockout news, the MLBPA is scheduled to make a counteroffer today.

Former Rays pitching guru Dewey Robinson is going to the Pirates.

"They’re gonna be good at the major league level quick. It’s gonna be fun to watch and be a part of." ... Former Rays director of pitching development Dewey Robinson had a lot of interesting things to say about joining the Pirates: https://t.co/IMDmYwWJBI pic.twitter.com/Da5T0LuqpN — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) January 22, 2022

A great thread from Travis Snider on what it’s like to play baseball for a living.

People sometimes ask me.. What is it like to play "Pro Baseball"?



Retirement has brought up a lot of different emotions and memories for me. It's given space to think.



16 seasons in professional baseball. Here is a thread on where it has taken me.. — Travis Snider (@Lunchboxhero45) January 15, 2022

Former big leaguer Sergio Mitre was sentenced to 50 years after his conviction for rape and murder. Content warning: details in this story are disturbing.

The Bucs lost this weekend which is kind of a bummer. But the Packers also lost, which was hilarious, and unleashed a hoard of Aaron Rodgers roasts on Twitter. The turning point of that game appeared to be when Minnesota Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez was spotted in the stands decked out in Packer garb.

The Packers were outscored 10-0 after broadcast showed Alex Rodriguez in Green Bay gear. pic.twitter.com/ILjacloJW6 — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) January 23, 2022

Look at these absurd knucklers from Charlie Hough, along with maybe the most insane random stat you’ll ever see.

The 1987 Texas Rangers had 73 passed balls.

65 came when Charlie Hough was pitching.

There were only 419 PBs in all of MLB that year.

The three Texas catchers finished 1-2-3 on the PB leaderboard. pic.twitter.com/xnCtVRGijg — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) January 20, 2022

Lastly, the story of this very good doggo will get your week off on the right foot. Make sure you have a tissue handy!