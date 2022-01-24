 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Sister City scheme bites the dust

New, 12 comments

Stu’s sister city scheme succumbs to reality

By John Ford
New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Stu Sternberg held a press conference last week to announce the MLB had put the kibosh on the sister city plan.

Local area leaders reacted to the news.

Topper on why the plan may have been rejected.

This is awkward and weird.

In lockout news, the MLBPA is scheduled to make a counteroffer today.

Former Rays pitching guru Dewey Robinson is going to the Pirates.

A great thread from Travis Snider on what it’s like to play baseball for a living.

Former big leaguer Sergio Mitre was sentenced to 50 years after his conviction for rape and murder. Content warning: details in this story are disturbing.

The Bucs lost this weekend which is kind of a bummer. But the Packers also lost, which was hilarious, and unleashed a hoard of Aaron Rodgers roasts on Twitter. The turning point of that game appeared to be when Minnesota Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez was spotted in the stands decked out in Packer garb.

Look at these absurd knucklers from Charlie Hough, along with maybe the most insane random stat you’ll ever see.

Lastly, the story of this very good doggo will get your week off on the right foot. Make sure you have a tissue handy!

More From DRaysBay

Loading comments...