Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: Same as it ever was

Hello? Hello? Is this thing on?

By John Ford

MLB: DEC 02 Major League Baseball Lockout Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Checking in on the MLB lockout.

Ji-Man Choi continues to be a good dude.

Posnanski with as HOF/PED post, maybe his last.

Corey’s brother is retiring.

Tampa Sports Authority stadium stuff.

Craig Calcaterra on who’s hot and who’s not in manager ranks. Kevin Cash continues to poll well, while Rocco takes a tumble.

In happy Grass Rays news, Ronde Barber is a HOF finalist.

In completely expected but still sad and also dumb news, Antonio Brown is no longer a Buc.

Harold Reynolds thinks we need a Field of Dreams style game at one of the last remaining Negro League ballparks, and for a change, Harold is right!

Baseball quiz!

Jackie was safe! How am I just now seeing this angle?

Pizza Rats controversy.

