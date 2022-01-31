Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Lockout talks, Hall of Fame results, and good news from David Hess

Talks did progress last week, but there wasn’t much movement. No word on when the next meeting will be.

As the lockout drags on, is Opening Day in jeopardy?

Mike Trout gives a lockout update on the Weather Channel.

David Ortiz is a Hall of Famer.

Barry Bonds is not. Jeff Passan has some opinions.

Rays radio voice Dave Wills gives an interview.

Great news from David Hess.

Former Rays prospect Josh Sale signs with the Rangers.

Not baseball, but this might resonate with the nerd contingent.

There was football played this weekend, somehow without the Bucs. For me, this was highlight.

Prepare to hear about Matthew Stafford and Clayton Kershaw, a lot.

From Ray legendary hit by pitch champ Brandon Guyer.

Minor league coaching updates. Supervillain Winston Doom gets a promotion.

The Frontier League will use “sudden death” baseball instead of extra innings.

Ben Clemens on fixing the line score.

Jake Mailhot on former Rays prospect Joe Ryan.

This year is the 25th anniversary of “Chicks dig the long ball,” one of the greatest sports commercials of all time. Jeff Eisenberg wrote about it several years ago.

The very best piece of baseball media ever produced. 25 years and we still haven’t topped it.

Finally, on a cold morning, here’s a dog who knows what’s important.