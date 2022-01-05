2022 DRaysBay Community Prospect List No. 15

Previous Winner

RHP Cole Wilcox (6’5 232, 22 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Low-A Charleston: 44 1⁄ 3 IP, 2.03 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 2.9 BB%, 29.9 K%

Wilcox impressed in his pro debut, but he had Tommy John surgery in September and is likely missing the entire 2022 season. When he pitched, he worked with a mid-90s fastball and plus slider. His changeup needs improvement. He showed drastically improved control from the start of his college career.

And to think Scott said No. 14 wasn’t Wilcox’s to lose! Wilcox was nearly caught in a three-way tie two votes ago, and lands on this list with the fourth double-digit vote get by a winner in a row. Last year Wilcox placed 13th in the Community Vote via special election, and essentially does not lose his standing despite injury.

2022 Community prospect list Rank Player Votes Total Percentage Last season Rank Player Votes Total Percentage Last season 1 RHP Shane Baz 24 28 85.7% 6 2 OF Josh Lowe 16 34 47.1% 8 3 IF/OF Vidal Brujan 23 36 63.9% 3 4 RHP Taj Bradley 19 27 70.4% 26 5 IF Curtis Mead 20 28 71.4% 40 6 SS Greg Jones 17 36 47.2% 14 7 2B Xavier Edwards 9 26 34.6% 9 8 RHP Tommy Romero 11 25 44.0% NR 9 SS Carlos Colmenarez 6 23 26.1% 15 10 RHP Seth Johnson 7 23 30.4% 20 11 SS Carson Williams 16 29 55.2% NA 12 LHP Ian Seymour 12 20 60.0% 29 13 IF Jonathan Aranda 16 26 61.5% NR 14 RHP Cole Wilcox 10 23 43.5% 13

On to the vote.

LHP John Doxakis (6’4 215, 23 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Low-A Charleston and High-A Bowling Green: 102 2⁄ 3 IP, 3.94 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 4.6 BB%, 27.7 K%

Doxakis’ ERA was a bit high after his promotion to High A, but his numbers beneath the surface were good. He held opponents to an on-base percentage under .300, and his OPS against was significantly better than the league average. His fastball and breaking ball are just average pitches, but he has very good control. Only 15 minor leaguers with 100-plus innings had a lower walk rate.

RHP Sandy Gaston (6’3 200, 20 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Florida Coast League Rays and Low-A Charleston: 50 IP, 3.60 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 16.6 BB%, 33.2 K%

That walk rate is actually a significant improvement over when he last pitched in 2019. Obviously, continued improvement is needed. He has touched triple digits and regularly pitches in the mid 90s. That kind of velocity at his age is extremely rare, but he has to make progress with some secondary pitches too.

RHP JJ Goss (6’3 185, 21 in 2022)

Rehabbed with Florida Coast League Rays in 2021

Like Taj Bradley, there were reports of big strides made by Goss during the pandemic. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury kept the righty out for most of the season. Fortunately, he’s still very young. Since he was drafted with the No. 36 pick in 2019, his stuff — from his fastball velocity to secondary pitches — has improved. In a small number of innings, he’s continued to demonstrate good control.

OF Heriberto Hernandez (R/R, 6’1 195, 22 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Low-A Charleston: 320 PA, .252/.381/453, 12 HR, 27 XBH, 7/11 SB, 15.3 BB%, 28.1 K%

In his full-season debut, Hernandez continued to hit for a lot of power. He’s not huge, but his power is his best attribute. Just eyeballing the numbers, he was probably one of the organization’s top three-true-outcome players. His aggressive approach might hold him back at higher levels, but he does walk a lot. The Rays moved him out from behind the plate, and he only played outfield in 2021.

OF Kameron Misner (L/L, 6’4 218, 24 in 2022)

2021 statistics with High-A Beloit and Double-A Pensacola: 462 PA, .253/.355/.433, 12 HR, 44 XBH, 26/30 SB, 12.4 BB%, 29.4 K%

The Rays acquired Misner — a 2019 first-round pick — in the Joey Wendle trade. Despite strikeout problems, his impressive tools stand out. He has a lot of power potential, and he’s athletic too, enough that he could stick in center field despite his size. He hits the ball hard, and the Rays hope they can make some adjustments to get more consistent contact.

C Rene Pinto (R/R, 5’10 195, 25 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham: 382 PA, .274/.325/.500, 20 HR, 40 XBH, 5.8 BB%, 29.8 K%

Any team could have had Pinto in minor league free agency after 2020, but he returned to the Rays. After a breakout 2021 season, he was added to the 40-man roster to keep him from hitting free agency again. He was previously a bat-first catcher and suddenly came into more power, nearly doubling his career home run total. He has an aggressive plate approach but made it work. His defense has improved.

C Ford Proctor (L/R, 6’1 195, 25 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Double-A Montgomery: 381 PA, .244/.381/.419, 12 HR, 27 XBH, 16.5 BB%, 26.2 K%

Ford was busy during the lost season, playing in an independent league and then Australia, all while learning how to play catcher. He skipped a level and went to Double A in 2021, and he got off to a slow start. However, over the final three months, he batted .299/.419/.522. His defense behind the plate has improved, and he can still play the middle infield, giving him uncommon versatility.

3B Austin Shenton (L/R, 6’0 205, 24 in 2022)

2021 statistics with High-A Everett, Double-A Arkansas, and Double-A Montgomery: .295/.398/.549, 14 HR, 49 XBH, 12.6 BB%, 23.4 K%

Shenton was acquired in the Diego Castillo trade, but a thumb injury ended his season pretty quickly in his new organization. Thanks to a strong plate approach, ability to make contact, and emerging power, he was able to advance quickly in his first full pro season. Eventually, he’ll need to find a defensive home. It could be third base, but any corner position could be an option.

SS Willy Vasquez (R/R, 6’0 191, 20 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Florida Coast League Rays: 173 PA, .288/.382/.411, 11 XBH, 14/20 SB, 11.6 BB%, 15.6 K%

Vasquez wasn’t a notable signing when the Rays got him in 2019, but he’s quickly gaining attention. He has solid tools across the board, and his performance has been good. With decent athleticism and a good arm, he could stick at shortstop, but he’s shown versatility in the field. At the plate, he has a good approach, makes contact, and has some power potential.

RHP Colby White (6’0 190, 23 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Low-A Charleston, High-A Bowling Green, Double-A Montgomery, and Triple-A Durham: 62 1⁄ 3 IP, 1.44 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, 6.5 BB%, 45.0 K%