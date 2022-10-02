Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Man I hope I don’t play these guys again Except...perhaps...in the postseason??? By Brett Phillips Oct 2, 2022, 1:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Man I hope I don’t play these guys again Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Slouching Towards October: Rays 1, Astros 3 Javier quiets playoff-bound Rays: Rays 1, Astros 2 GDT: Welcome to Spooky Season! A Game of Clinches: Rays 7, Astros 3 GDT: Oh God, THESE guys again? Rays Series Preview: A chance to celebrate in Houston Loading comments...
Loading comments...