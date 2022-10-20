The Rays have only one Gold Glove finalist... sort of

The 2022 MLB Gold Glove finalists have been announced, and you’d have a difficult time finding the Rays only finalist on first glance:

Did you see them?

Well, that’s because they aren’t there! Let’s check the National League side now:

Tampa Bay’s primary left fielder in the second half — veteran David Peralta — arrived mid-season, having started in 69 games and appeared in 75 total for the Diamondbacks. For the Rays he played in only 47 games this season, including only 38 in the field. The rest were as the designated hitter.

So while it may be disappointing to see Peralta represented on the NL side of the finalists, it is also fair.

If you were searching for a Rays finalist, it’s probably Taylor Walls you’d be thinking was slighted. He played only 726 innings at short stop (92 appearances, 79 starts), but put up 10 DRS at the position, which is fourth highest in the AL. He also played 35 games at second base (3 DRS) and 25 games at third (5 DRS). Only Brendan Rodgers (21 DRS) and Ke’Bryan Hayes (20 DRS) had more than Walls 18 DRS overall this season.

Otherwise the very injured year for the Rays did not have much to show for the full season statistical awards.