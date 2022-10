Randy Arozarena is a Silver Slugger finalist for 2022

Randy Arozarena accomplished a rare feat in 2022, becoming the first Rays player ever with a 20 HR, 30 SB, and 40 2B season — and just the fifth in the last decade in all of baseball, with the most recent being Mookie Betts in 2018.

Now that performance is being recognized with at least a Silver Slugger nomination, as Randy has been named a finalist for the award to be given out on November 10. The award is voted for among league managers and coaches.

No other #Rays among Silver Slugger finalists.

Nor for the Players Choice awards, also announced today. McClanahan not among 3 candidates for AL Outstanding Pitcher: #WhiteSox Cease, #BlueJays Manoah, #Astros Verlander — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 27, 2022

Here’s the full list of Silver Slugger finalists: