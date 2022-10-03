Glasnow looks ready for October: Rays 3, Red Sox 4

The Rays opened up their final regular season series of the year Monday night in Fenway against the last-place Red Sox. With home field advantage no longer a possibility for the Rays in the wild card round, their focus turned to preparing for win-or-go-home 3 game set.

Tyler Glasnow made his second and final start of the regular season in an effort to continue his build-up towards the playoffs. On the flip side, the Red Sox sent Rich Hill to the mound to make his final start of the year.

Glasnow tossed 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball and struck out 11 Red Sox hitters in the process. He threw 64 pitches, 41 of them for strikes. He walked one and surrendered a pair of hits. This outing should put him in position to throw roughly 80 pitches and hopefully make it into the fifth inning when he starts in the playoffs.

Kevin Herget tossed the final 4.1 innings, giving the Rays bullpen a much needed day off. Hereto surrendered 7 hits, 4 runs and the Rays lead. He struck out 3 and walked none. He was tagged with the loss.

At the plate the Rays combined for only five hits and three runs. The Rays got off to a fast start as Wander Franco hit his 6th home run of the year and his first since July to give the Rays a 1-0 lead. On the night, Franco would collect three of the five Rays hits.

Then, in the 4th inning Manuel Margot hit a two run bomb to give the Rays a 3-0 lead.

That would be it for the Rays offense, who were quiet once again at the plate.

The Red Sox were held scoreless for the first five innings, but would break out in the fifth to tie the game with three runs via a pair of doubles. The following inning, Devers would deliver the final blow, driving in Reese McGuire via a sacrifice fly.

The silver lining in of the loss was that they were able to rest their bullpen. Furthermore, Wander Franco continued to be productive following his return and Yandy Diaz was again able to rest his shoulder.

The Rays have two games left and we will likely see more of the same from them. The A-Bullpen, along with a mixture of their every day players will be rested prior to playoff baseball.

The loss dropped the Rays record to 86-74.