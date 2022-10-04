Rays prospects and minor leagues: Durham ends 2022 season with AAA Championship

Durham wrapped up another successful season for the Rays’ farm system. The Bulls are once again the top AAA team. Bowling Green and Charleston also won championships, and Montgomery and the FCL Rays were playoff teams.

The 2022 minor league season is over, but offseason action just started Monday. The Rays competing for the Mesa Solar Sox this season are Alex Ayala Jr., Antonio Menendez, Evan Reifert, Sandy Gaston, Blake Hunt, Ronny Simon, Tanner Murray, and Mason Auer.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (86-64)

Durham starts final series with win

Bats back Bradley in another win

Bulls win finale

Durham crushes Nashville to win International League

Bulls’ 5-run 9th-inning rally wins AAA Championship

Xavier Edwards: 6-for-18, 7 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 6 BB, 3 K (.678)

Rene Pinto: 8-for-20, 4 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 3 K (.842)

Brett Wisely: 1-for-6, 1 R (.594)

Vidal Brujan: 6-for-14, 5 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K, 0-for-1 SB (.809)

Tristan Gray: 7-for-20, 3 R, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 5 BB, 8 K (.769)

Josh Lowe: 5-for-16, 6 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 4 K, 2-for-3 SB (.958)

Bligh Madris: 11-for-24, 5 R, 6 2B, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K (1.053)

Taj Bradley: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (3.66)

Evan McKendry: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (3.95)

Angel Perdomo: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (2.12)