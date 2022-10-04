Merciful rain: Rays 0, Red Sox 6

This was such s bad game that the weather gods simply decided to finish it early. After five innings of play the tarp was pulled onto the field, and about an hour later with the rain refusing to relent, the game was called as a shutout victory for the Red Sox.

I’m not going to get too bogged down with the details, but it was bad. It was a bad, bad game. So much so I simply cannot offer you better adjectives for its badness.

After a clean 1-2-3 first for both sides with Springs facing off against former Ray Nathan Eovaldi, it was Springs who flinched first in the bottom of the second with a Verdugo walk and Hosmer single, followed by an Arroyo single to score Verdugo and put the Red Sox on the board first. It wouldn’t get better.

Through the next several innings very little happened on either side and Springs was okay, but not his best outing. The wheels completely came off in the bottom of the fifth with Poche on the mound. Arroyo singled, Wong doubled, Devers walked, and in case you can’t see where this is going Bogaerts homered to get the grand slam. Martinez and Hernandez walked off Raley after Poche was pulled (and looks to be injured), and then Martinez scored on a pitcher error. At that point the game was paused and ultimately called with the Red Sox winning 6-0.

This also determines the Rays’ standing for the postseason as they’ll square off against the Guardians this coming weekend.

Stay tuned tomorrow for (possibly) the last game of the regular season.

Final: Red Sox 6, Rays 0