Final Tune Up: Rays 3, Red Sox 6

Last game of the regular season! Let's see how it shakes out.

1st Inning

2-0 Red Sox

Rays had an opportunity in the 2nd inning with two back-to-back walks to open the inning. But three straight outs ended the rally.

Ray's got within 1 run after a Randy Arozarena single, and a Ji-Man Choi home run.

This one is for the Choi Bois pic.twitter.com/2q7eXJ8GSi — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 5, 2022

But the Red Sox regained the 2-run lead after a J.D. Martinez Solo shot.

4-2 Red Sox after 4 innings.

5th Inning:

After a Randy Arozarena walk to open the inning, he was lifted for Vidal Brujan, who promptly got picked off of 1st. Which is a shame because Ji-Man Choi doubled and the Rays probably could've gotten within 1 run. Alas.

7th Inning:

Brujan did make up for it, with a 2-out solo shot to bring the Rays within 1!

Never celebrate too early



Vidal Bruján's solo HR makes this a one-run ballgame!



Watch ➡️ https://t.co/L0cmo8VXCK@RaysBaseball | #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/Kn3OYlm6ik — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) October 5, 2022

4-3 Red Sox. Ji-Man Choi worked a walk as well, but Jose Siri lined out to CF.

The Siri liner had an exit velocity of 99 MPH and an xBA of .510. Good peripherals that hopefully will play in the wild-card round.

Things got a bit out of hand in the bottom of the 8th inning.

Jimmy Yacabonis took over for JT Chargois, who gave up a leadoff single to Bobby Dalbec, then back-to-back-to-back walks which scored a run for Boston and made it 5-3 Red Sox. Ex-Ray Christian Arroyo then singled and scored another run.

That would be it, as the Rays get their final tune-up in preparation for the Postseason.

Final from Fenway



To Cleveland we go pic.twitter.com/2zhM5vfNIw — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 5, 2022

Wild Card Round begins on Friday, October 7that Cleveland with the Rays getting the first time slot at 12:07 PM ET.