The Tampa Bay Rays have traded infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to the Chicago Cubs for minor league pitcher Alfredo Zarraga.

Mastrobuoni made his big league debut for the Rays in late September and played in eight games for the team over the final days of the regular season, compiling three hits over 17 trips to the plate.

Originally selected in the 16th round of the 2016 draft by Tampa Bay, Mastrobuoni worked his way through the system. At each stop along the way, Mastrobuoni showcased solid abilities and accumulated solid seasons without much fanfare eventually earning his way onto the Rays big league roster this past season.

However, with the Rays facing a 40-man roster crunch and being the in the enviable position of having too much talent up the middle, Mastrobuoni was deemed expendable.

Zarraga made his professional debut this past season, pitching in Single-A (also appearing in one High-A game), showcasing an impressive ability to strike out opposing hitters. Facing 77 hitters overall, Zarraga finished his debut campaign with a 37.7 K% and a 11.7 BB% over 18 2⁄ 3 innings pitched. He earned a promotion to High-A in early August, but his season was prematurely ended due to fractured hand.

The Rays face a 6pm deadline to finish setting their roster in order to protect several prospects from the Rule 5 draft, so there are several more moves expected before the day’s end.