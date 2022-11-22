 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rays prospect SS Carson Williams wins Minor League Gold Glove for 2022

Williams was the Rays top draft pick in 2021.

By Daniel Russell
/ new
Carson Williams
Charleston RiverDogs | @ChasRiverDogs

Tampa Bay’s top draft pick from 2021 — SS Carson Williams — has capped of his impressive debut season with an impressive honor: the top defender at the most difficult position in the sport across all levels of the minor leagues.

Williams, the 28th overall draft selection last year, was also named the organization’s top defender when the Rays released their annual MiLB awards as well. He entered the season as an 18-year old.

According to the MLB press release, Williams handled 401 total chances, helped turn 59 double plays and finished with 252 assists in 108 games. Last week Baseball America ranked Williams the No. 4 prospect in the Rays system, giving his fielding a 60-grade and his arm a 70.

Among the draft class Williams and the outfielders are firmly top prospects in the game, but there were some surprises as well in Naranjo at 1B and Bastidas at 2B. Here is the full list of 2022 Minor League Gold Glove winners:

  • C: Patrick Bailey (SF), Eugene
  • 1B: Joe Naranjo (CLE), Lake County
  • 2B: Jesus Bastidas, (NYY), Somerset
  • SS: Carson Williams (TB), Charleston
  • 3B: Casey Schmitt (SF), Eugene/Richmond/Sacramento
  • OF: Jackson Chourio (MIL), Carolina/Wisconsin/Biloxi
  • OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC), Myrtle Beach/South Bend
  • OF: Evan Carter (TEX), Hickory/Frisco
  • P: Reese Olson (DET), Erie

More From DRaysBay

Loading comments...