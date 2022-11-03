Rays Your Voice: Upcoming roster decisions with guest Cole Mitchem

Cole Mitchem joined the show this week to discuss the first important date of the offseason, November 5th, when the Rays will have to remove the seven players currently on the 60-day IL and either add them to the 40-man roster or designate them for assignment. Those players are: Nick Anderson, Shane Baz, J.P. Feyereisen, Andrew Kittredge, Brandon Lowe, Brendan McKay, Ryan Thompson.

While some players will certainly be added back to the roster, others might see their Rays career come to an end by this weekend. Cole and I also take some time to discuss the Rays coaching staff, including the departure of bench coach Matt Quatraro. We recorded before he was announced as the Royals manager, but we mentioned the possibility and what that would mean for the Rays coaching staff.

With Rob Metzler departing the Rays front office to be an Assistant GM with Detroit, Cole and I break down Metzler’s handling of the draft in recent years, and how a change may or may not improve the Rays player development.