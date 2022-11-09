The Rays five longest home runs of the 2022 season

Over course of the 162 regular season games and the two games of the American League Wild Card series, the Tampa Bay Rays hit 140 homeruns, 139 of the leaving the park variety. This was just a smidge shy of the 222 hit in 2021 (sigh!), but without Austin Meadows (trade) and Brandon Lowe for much of the season, or Mike Zunino (injury) long balls were hard to come by.

The team leaders were Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes, who both tallied 20 longballs over their respective campaigns. Only one other Ray was able to surpass single digits in terms of homeruns, with Ji-Man Choi launching 11 homeruns.

The player most likely to homer for the Rays was the aforementioned Paredes, who homered in 5.3% of his plate appearances, closely followed by another newcomer, Christian Bethancourt, who went deep in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

The team lacked for home run quantity but how did they do on quality — that is, home run length?

Let’s take a look at the five longest homeruns hit by the Rays this past season.

5. Harold Ramirez - 432 feet

4. Jose Siri - 433 feet

3. Yandy Diaz - 434 feet

2. Brandon Lowe - 437 feet

1. Jose Siri - 439 feet