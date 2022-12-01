Rays, Charlotte County announce Spring Training will have to relocate for 2023

The Tampa Bay Rays and Charlotte County have issued the following joint statement:
“Following a joint assessment of the damage to Charlotte Sports Park caused by Hurricane Ian, Charlotte County and the Tampa Bay Rays have determined there is not adequate time before the Rays 2023 spring training is scheduled to begin to get the park in suitable condition to host games. Charlotte County supports the Rays efforts to secure alternative accommodations for 2023 spring training.
We are all disappointed for the residents of Charlotte County and the fans there. The community is in the thoughts and hearts of the Rays, and the team will continue to support recovery efforts. The Rays and Charlotte County intend to develop a restoration plan for Charlotte Sports Park in the coming weeks.”
It seems likely the Rays may utilize Tropicana Field for Spring Training purposes, but that has not yet been determined.
As for Charlotte Sports Park, the damage is said to be in the millions of dollars. The stadium is missing portions of its roof and boardwalk. Signage is damaged or missing and fences are mangled. Some of the #Rays' ops buildings are in even worse condition.— Patrick Obley (@PMOWriter) December 1, 2022
